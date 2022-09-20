Good Gaming Inc. Announces Official Launch Date of the MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox

Kennett Square, PA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( OTCQB: GMER ) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, today announced the official launch date for the integration of its MicroBuddies™ brand on to the Roblox gaming platform. The Company continues to expand its MicroBuddies™ IP and develop additional revenue streams from some of the world's most popular mainstream online games.

The official launch date of MicroBuddies™ World is set for September 21, 2022. The MicroBuddies™ World experience in Roblox promises to reward players with a unique MicroBuddies™ themed virtual world experience designed to capture a player's imagination by immersing them in engaging quests, fun contests, and competitive games.

The MicroBuddies™ themed worlds will feature gaming arcades where people can win loot that will enhance gameplay and upgrade their Roblox avatars. Mining in-experience coins and GOO™ (MicroBuddies™' unique in-game currency) will enhance each player's avatar abilities within the games while adding personal style and visual flair.

The MicroBuddies™ in-experience store will also allow players to purchase upgrades and boosters for their player avatar and MicroBuddies™ that enhance their overall game-playing experience. Players will be able to win unique and rare items as they move up the player rankings, with the top 10 players for each world displayed in-game on worldwide leaderboards giving players the recognition they deserve.

Roblox is one of the world's most popular platforms for shared immersive experiences, with over 50 million daily active users amassing 30.6 billion hours of gameplay and over $1 Billion spent on virtual goods spanning over 180 countries since its inception in 2008. You can play Roblox virtually anywhere, from an Xbox to a cell phone, laptop, tablet, or PC. Users can also dip in and out of different virtual worlds as they share experiences with their friends. Roblox is a free user-generated content platform that spans a myriad of genres and titles, all created by its community of over 10.5 million active creators and developers.

"Our development teams have worked virtually seven days a week over the last several months to bring this project to fruition," said David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming. "We now have an extensive long-term roadmap for our MicroBuddies™ World within Roblox which will feature diverse storylines, challenging gameplay experiences, and cross-platform integrations with other MicroBuddies™ gaming experiences which represent the beginnings of the MicroBuddies™ Metaverse. We are excited to introduce our MicroBuddies™ IP to a global audience through some of the world's most popular online gaming platforms."

David Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Good Gaming, stated, "When we brought David Sterling onboard as our COO, with his successful 16 years of experience spent with Sony Pictures Entertainment and its PlayStation dynasty, we tasked him with taking our MicroBuddies™ IP and expanding it to create a widely recognized worldwide community for our games. The recent development of our MicroBuddies™ ecosystem, featuring unique worlds for each species, will provide multiple avenues of revenue generation, drive player interest, and will build a diverse global community in MicroBuddies™. He also stated, "Our recently announced entrance into Minecraft and now Roblox is a significant milestone for our MicroBuddies™ IP, as we now have platforms to address tens of millions of young daily active users. It is exciting times indeed for us here at Good Gaming, as we continue to develop more visibility for our MicroBuddies™ IP, diversify revenue streams, and progress within the metaverse."

MicroBuddies ™ World can be found on Roblox at:

https://www.roblox.com/games/10559959612/Microbuddies-World

View a trailer of MicroBuddies ™ World gameplay at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_aFgZktYNg

