Passcreator by Fobi Launches New Multi-Pass Bundling Capability

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the launch of new functionality for Passcreator by Fobi that enables the bundling of up to 10 connected wallet passes into one download. This new functionality will significantly improve the user experience and provide opportunities for increased promotional activities and new-line revenue generation from companies who leverage the new functionality.



NEW BUNDLING FUNCTIONALITY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES THE USER EXPERIENCE

Currently, if a customer wants to download separate but connected wallet passes they have to download them individually and add them into their mobile wallet in either iOS or Android, which can be very time consuming and frustrating. With the new wallet pass bundling feature, a conference visitor for example could download one Passcreator by Fobi wallet pass bundle that contains their registration pass for check in, a pass which is their ticket to the Keynote speech, a pass with a lunch voucher they can use to buy lunch, 2 separate passes for the afternoon breakout sessions and a pass which gets them into the VIP wine and cheese mixer in the evening. Making things as easy and as seamless as possible for users is something that Fobi has always strived for and this new functionality will deliver significant value to the Conference and Venue Management industries, and for many others.

NEW BUNDLING FEATURE ALSO ENABLES NEW PROMOTIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANIES

Not only is this new wallet pass bundling feature a benefit to consumers, it also benefits companies who are looking to drive new revenue through sponsorships or promoting their partner businesses. As an example, a train station network service provider could provide a Wallet pass with customers’ validation for their network access, but could also include several passes promoting their affiliated or highlighted retail stores in the train station. This would enable them to sell sponsored access to these promoted wallet passes for their retail affiliates generating new-line revenue from these additional sponsored passes. From the user perspective it all comes as one download, so they are much more likely to use the promotions as they are already in their wallet. They don’t have to make a second decision about whether to download and add a sponsored pass.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “This new wallet pass bundling solution is just another example of the innovation and agility that we bring to the market. Passcreator by Fobi is one of the most successful and most respected wallet pass companies in the world, and we got there by constantly driving innovations that improve the user experience and help drive new top-line revenue for companies through increased engagement and sponsorship opportunities. We have already had significant interest in this functionality from various prospects and sectors, and so once again we have delivered what our prospects and customers are asking for.”

This Press Release Is Available On the Fobi Website , and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.