Splash Beverage Group’s TapouT Performance Drink Receives Authorization from National Retailer Target

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in select Target stores across the nation.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “Target is an iconic premium retailer and one of the most visible retail brands in the nation with stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. 75% of the population in the U.S. lives within 10 miles of Target stores and we will now have an opportunity to offer TapouT to these customers. This is a very exciting new relationship and we’re grateful and proud to have earned this authorization from such important retailer.”

Nistico added, “We continue to execute and put product on retail shelves … and of course product on shelves equals more revenue as we continue to build all our brands coast to coast.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC in March 8, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

