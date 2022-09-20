Endodontic Devices Market Is Expected To Witness A Signficant Growth Due To Increasing Awareness Regarding Dental Health

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per recent data of the American Association of Endodontics (AAE), approximately 15 Million root canals are performed by dentists every year, with more than 41,000 per day.



Rise in prevalence of dental problems has been witnessed across the globe. In 2018, research conducted as per the Global Burden of diseases, globally, globally, nearly 3.5 Bn people are affected by oral disorders. Dental Caries, a severe periodontal disease that can lead to tooth loss, is the 11th most common dental disease in the world.

As per a WHO, European countries have witnessed an increase in oral illness. Moreover, the cases of mouth cancer have also increased in APAC in recent years. Moreover, governments of almost all countries have been adopting measures to address these issues and increasing support for various procedures such as endotonic and other dental procedure. Endotonic services are growing due to vast support from societies such as Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that assists in managing and guiding state and community programmes.

Endodontic Lasers are Gaining Traction

New technological advancements in Endodontic Devices industry is expected to boost adoption of Endotonic lasers in the Industry.

For example. Fotona’s two complementary laser technologies are SWEEPS and SSP. Both of these provide fast, effective as well as less invasive treatment.

These technologies are used to detect the cavitaton source in the pulp chamber at a safe distance from the endpoint.

Moreover, these allow for irrigation of endodontic geomteries, regardless of the root canal structure. The SWEEPs and SSP irrigation is administered all through the root canal system.

North America is expected to be the most profitable market

North America is expected to be the most dominating endotonic devices sales during the forecast period. As per the survey conducted by the Centre of Diseases Control and Prevention of the United States in December 2020, about 26% people in the U.S. do not contact dentists for their dental health issues. Moreover, 46% of the adults above the age of 30 exhibit some signs of gum disease. The issue of dental cavities has also been found in 13% of the survey participants.

Key suppliers of Endotonic Devices are putting emphasis on the collaboration of technologically advanced devices and are also relieve the burden of surge in prevalence of dental health issues in North America.

For instance, In 2021, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had introduced two new dental care products: Microdacyn Oral Care and Orogenix Oral Hygiene Rinse.

Key players in Endotonic devices market are facing stringent competition

Key players have been focusing on various strategies such as product launcg, geographic expansion to gain higher market share. Various development strategies help boost consumer awareness of new processes and products, such as product launches and collaborations.

For instance, Brasseler USA, a key manufacturer of high-quality dental equipment, announced in October 2018 that it had collaborated with cerecdoctors.com to design revolutionary procedural methods for use in CEREC procedures.

In September 2021, FKG Dentaire SA launched Rooter X3000, an innovative product in endodontics. It has four FKG presets: XP-endo Retreatment, XP-endo Treatment, R-Motion and RACE EVO. With this, endodontists save time by focusing on the manufacturer's established instructions.

In November 2021, Ivoclar Vivadent launched Internet of Things (IoT) to the field of dentistry while introducing its new series of Programat furnaces. The latest generation of press and ceramic furnaces have smart IoT capabilities, providing comfort and reliability to dental professionals.





The major players in the global Endodontic Devices market are



Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

FKG Dentaire

Ultradent Products

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

COLTENE

Micro-Mega

Brasseler Holdings LLC

DiaDent Group International.

Market Segments Covered in Endodontic Devices Market Analysis

By Type : Instruments Apex Locators Endodontic Motors Endodontic Scalers Handpieces Endodontic Lasers Machine Assisted Obturation Systems Other Instruments Endodontic Consumables Access Preparation Shaping and Cleaning Obturation

By End User : Dental Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Academic and Research Institutes

By Region : North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Thailand South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Endodontic Devices Market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the Endodontic Devices Market Analysis by Type (Instruments [Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Endodontic Lasers], Endodontic Consumables [Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, Obturation], by End User, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

