Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Reach US$ 9.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Intense focus by healthcare systems on global control of meningitis has pivoted enormous research on meningococcal vaccines for protection against various age groups and disease strains. The study on the meningococcal vaccines market has observed that conjugate vaccines are widely preferred in mass vaccination programs, thereby driving sizable product sales over the years. The meningococcal vaccine market size was pegged at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2021.

Ongoing clinical programs for meningococcal vaccines by a few globally prominent healthcare and pharmaceutical companies will unlock new revenue streams in global meningococcal vaccines market. A case in point is the vaccine pipeline of Sanofi. Firms are leaning on developing broad-coverage vaccines notably those that can offer protection to children in a bid to capture revenues and gain a competitive edge over peers and rivals.

Initiatives by governments in various countries and efforts by not-for-profit healthcare organizations in increasing the affordability of and access to the vaccines have catalyzed the meningococcal vaccine market growth. As a result, the world has witnessed mass vaccination campaigns in endemic regions particularly Africa over the past few years.

Key Findings of Meningococcal Vaccines Market Study

Mass Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Programs Propelling Sales : Conjugate vaccine type accounted for a major meningococcal vaccine market share in 2021, and will continue to gain widespread adoption in near future. These have been widely preferred due to the good effectiveness, safety, and tolerability. Of note, mass vaccination programs using the vaccine type has demonstrated the ability to induce herd immunity. Thus, commercial approval of conjugate vaccines has enriched the trajectories of the meningococcal vaccines market development.





Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Key Drivers

Growing awareness of the fact that meningococcal disease has been a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide has fueled R&D in meningococcal vaccines. High prevalence of meningitis and glaring burden of invasive meningococcal disease are driving the uptake of vaccines in mass immunization programs, especially in endemic regions.

Steadily growing number of product approval and market authorization of vaccines that protect against wide range of common pathogenic meningococcal serogroups is a key driver of meningococcal vaccines market.

Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Regional Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global meningococcal vaccines market in 2021, and is anticipated to remain attractive until the end of the forecast period. Rise in R&D on various meningococcal strains, reinforced by government support, and rising awareness of the incidence of the disease in the U.S. in recent years are key factors that engenders revenue potential.





Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative market, and the opportunities in the regional market are projected to expand at promising pace during the forecast period. Rising patient pool and increasing awareness of the mortality and morbidity of invasive meningococcal disease are fueling the prospects.





Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the meningococcal vaccines market are Biomed Pvt. Ltd., Baxter International, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Novartis International, and Sanofi SA.

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Segmentation

Type Polysaccharide Menomune Mencevax NmVac4 Others Conjugate Vaccines Menactra Menveo NeisVac-C Nimenrix Meningitec Menjugate MenAfriVac NmVac4-DT Combination Vaccines MenHibrix Menitorix Men B Vaccines Bexsero Trumenba

End-user Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Others (online pharmacies, drug stores)







Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

