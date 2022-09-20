QCI Launches Subscription Service for its Dirac 1 Entropy Quantum Computer (EQC)

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible quantum computing, today announced the launch of a subscription service that provides enterprises with access to its industry-leading Dirac 1 Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system. Dirac 1, QCI’s first commercially available photonic EQC system, takes a different computational approach to existing quantum computing providers and can solve business problems with over 5,000 variables.



Customers now have web-based access to Dirac 1, the same EQC that QCI used during the public Quantum Computing for Automotive Challenges event hosted and organized by the BMW Group in July. In that challenge, the EQC solved a large-scale optimization problem in six minutes and delivered a superior and feasible solution. The Company achieved this landmark result by applying this new quantum information processing technology to the BMW Vehicle Sensor Placement challenge, a complex problem constructed with 3,854 qubits and over 500 constraints.

“QCI is excited to offer our clients access to a commercially available quantum system that can run real world problems and provide business value today,” stated Dave Morris, QCI’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Based on our interaction with the current quantum market base, we know there is a desire to get business value from quantum computing technology that has previously been unsatisfied.”

QCI will offer subscriptions to the EQC at various levels; from several hours per month to a fully dedicated system, depending upon customer requirements. Pricing will be competitive with subscription levels offered by others in the marketplace, but with significantly more availability and computational capability.

Dirac 1, which focuses on solving binary optimization problems, is only the first system that QCI will be making commercially available. In Q4, the Company plans to launch Dirac 2, which will enable customers to run much larger integer-number optimization problems.

“QCI is committed to bringing innovative quantum solutions to the world,” stated Robert Liscouski, QCI’s CEO. “We believe our core technology has immediate commercial applications across many business domains including quantum sensing and cyber security. This is just the first commercial application we are launching.”

For more information on the Dirac 1 EQC subscription service, visit this page on our website .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The Company recently acquired QPhoton, a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a series of quantum photonic systems (QPS). The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst, with QPhoton’s QPS, sets QCI on a path to delivering a broadly accessible and affordable full-stack quantum solution that can be used by non-quantum experts, anywhere, for real-world industry applications. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Qatalyst™ is the trademark of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

