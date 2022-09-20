Medical Carts Market Size Worth USD 8.91 Billion by 2030 at 12.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Carts Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Carts Market Information by Product Types, Material Type, Types, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 8.91 Billion by 2030, at 12.8% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Medical supplies and medications are stored and transported in healthcare facilities using medical carts. Both of these are strong and lightweight. Medical carts can help hospitals keep all of their medical supplies neatly organized. Anesthesia carts, emergency crash carts, operation carts, isolation carts, pharmaceutical carts, and other medical carts are among the many available types. Hospitals use medical carts to organize all of their medical supplies. The market is filled with various medical carts, including isolation, anesthetic, operation, emergency crash, and others. In an emergency, medical carts treat patients by providing quick access to medications, tools, and devices. Medical carts are tools that improve patient safety through their immediate patient care capabilities.

Medical carts are used for medical assistance and support by standardizing processes to promote better health outcomes at reduced costs, such as recording information in electronic medical records (EMRs) and storing dispersed equipment, supplies, and patient information. Each drawer on the cart is clearly labeled so medical staff can quickly locate the equipment when needed. Anesthesia carts, healthcare utility carts, procedure trolleys, and wall-mounted carts are a few different types of medical carts. Several significant players and governmental bodies invest more in the healthcare industry to enhance patient safety and care. Investment in the healthcare industry has enabled emerging economies to adopt technologically cutting-edge products and technology like medical carts widely.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 8.91 Billion CAGR 12.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Type, Material Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising focus on enhancing nursing efficiency Significance of easy availability of critical medical supplies

Medical Carts Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the medical carts market are:

ITD GmbH

Omnicell Inc

Midmark Corporation

The Bergmann Groupa

Capsa Healthcare

Jaco Inc

Advantech Co., Ltd

Harloff Manufacturing Co.

AFC Industries

Chang Gung Medical Technology Co.

Waterloo Healthcare

Ergotron Inc

Market U.S.P. Covered:



Market Drivers:

An increase in the number of elderly people at a high risk of developing chronic diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the global market for medical carts. The growing emphasis on patient safety, enhancing nurse productivity, and rising EHR usage to reduce prescription errors are all significant drivers of the global market share growth for medical carts. Additionally, as the importance of convenient access to essential medical supplies and the desire to reduce rising hospital expenses and an increase in healthcare knowledge increases, so does the demand for medical carts, resulting in growth.

One of the major drivers of the medical carts market's expansion is the emergence of telemedicine and telehealth, as well as technological developments in medical carts. The need for medical carts is anticipated to increase in the coming years since these carts boost nursing productivity and enable better patient care. Medical cart innovations, including the availability of light items with better mobility and ergonomics, are anticipated to improve the usage of these devices. The safety of nursing personnel is increased by the provision of handle and wheel mounts to the proper and appropriate sizes of batteries.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of medical care maintenance limits the market size for medical carts; with the aging population and several cancers that necessitate prolonged hospital stays and ongoing medical care, medical carts with various specialties and improvements are being used in hospitals at an accelerated rate.

Medical Carts Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has hampered workflows in the medical community in different parts of the world. Several companies, including some parts of the health care industry, have temporarily closed their doors due to the sickness. The medical carts business, among other goods and services, has benefited from this. Global COVID-19 infection has increased the need for patient care, as well as for personal safety and medical supplies like medical carts.

Medical cart usage has surged due to the massive influx of patients being diagnosed with various ailments around the world, fueling the market's expansion. Thus, it is projected that the medical carts market will rise during the forecast period due to the use of medical carts to deliver pharmaceuticals during pandemics. Manufacturers modified their operations throughout 2020 to assure that their medical carts could reach clients more quickly by employing quick steps such as the redeployment of personnel to medical cart production as and when needed and responsive supply chain optimization. In light of these reasons, the market expansion is predicted.

Medical Carts Market Segmentation

by product type, the market is segmented into medical storage columns, wall-mounted workstations, medication carts, and mobile computing carts.

The market is segmented based on type: procedure cart, emergency cart, anesthesia cart, and computer medical cart.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into metal type and plastic type.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Medical Carts Market Regional Insights

With the biggest revenue share, North America led the market. The presence of prominent players, sizeable government investments in developing cutting-edge medical equipment, and a fair reimbursement environment contribute to the market's expansion. The biggest revenue share held by this region can be attributed to the presence of efficient processes, such as hospital admissions and reimbursement claims, as well as the availability of integrated healthcare IT technologies to maintain Electronic Health Records (EHRs).

