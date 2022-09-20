Microbial Lipase Market Size to Grow Worth USD 898.40 Million at a CAGR of 6.30% by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global microbial lipase market is expected to grow from USD 518.40 million in 2021 to USD 898.40 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly products is anticipated to expand the microbial lipase industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, the ever-increasing use of microbial lipase in bakery, confectionery, and dairy products is also helping to propel market growth. However, the lack of availability of enzymes, the need for large-scale production, and the stringent regulations are restraining market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the animal health benefits among animal farmers and the increasing demand from emerging application industries is an opportunity for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global microbial lipase market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 518.40 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 898.40 million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.30% 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered Form, Application, Source, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered Amano Enzyme Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Aumgene Bioscience, Enzyme Development Corporation, Dow, DuPont, Associated British Foods Plc, Creative Enzymes, Biocatalysts, Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the microbial lipase market is driven by the rise in consumption of processed dairy products and the rising awareness of the benefits of microbial enzymes. Moreover, the commercialization of lipase-based products is the market growth trend. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding microbial lipase compared to plant or animal lipase among the end-users is also helping drive market growth. Further, improving dough stability & extending the shelf life of finished goods, and the rise in demand and consumption of cheese is the driving factor of the market growth. Moreover, microbial lipase is employed in manufacturing a combination of different products in the food & beverage industry. The microbial lipase is used in various end-user industries like food additives, wastewater treatment, used in cosmetics to remove lipids, raised usage in the pulp & paper industry to remove the pitch from the pulp and use in flavour modification.



Key Findings:



The form segment is divided into liquid and powder. In 2021, the powder segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.26% and market revenue of 281.28 million. This growth is attributed to the growing population.



The application segment is divided into dairy products, animal feed, cleaning agents, confectionery products, and bakery products. In 2021, the animal feed segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 25.17% and market revenue of 130.48 million. This growth is attributed to increased demand for improved meat and processed dairy products. Further, by 2030, the cleaning agent's segment will likely dominate the market due to its growing use in the refining & petrochemical, and power generation industries.



The source segment is divided into bacteria and fungi. In 2021, the fungi segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.14% and market revenue of 2.58 million. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for different agricultural applications.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Microbial Lipase Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global microbial lipase industry, with a market share of 47.38% and a market value of around 245.61 million in 2021. The Asia Pacific dominates the microbial lipase market due to leading microbial lipase manufacturers. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of lipase enzymes and the increase in concerns about excellent hygiene is also helping to drive the region's market growth. Further, the North American region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 8.02% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the ever-increasing demands of end consumers for better quality feed for livestock within the region. In addition, a growing awareness of personal hygiene and the rising disposable income propel market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global microbial lipase market are:



• Amano Enzyme Inc.

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Novozymes

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Aumgene Bioscience

• Enzyme Development Corporation

• Dow

• DuPont

• Associated British Foods Plc

• Creative Enzymes

• Biocatalysts

• Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd.

• Novozymes A/S

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global microbial lipase market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Microbial Lipase Market by Form:



• Liquid

• Powder



Global Microbial Lipase Market by Application:



• Dairy Products

• Animal Feed

• Cleaning Agents

• Confectionery Products

• Bakery Products



Global Microbial Lipase Market by Source:



• Bacteria

• Fungi



About the report:



The global microbial lipase market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



