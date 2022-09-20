Cardiac Catheters Market Set to Register Impressive Growth of USD 41.71 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Global Market Trends, Revenue Statistics and Challenges

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Global Cardiac Catheters Market " from Data Bridge Market Research, This research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. In this swiftly revolutionizing industry, market research or secondary research is the best approach to collect the information quickly, and hence the Cardiac Catheters market research report is vital. The report aids in identifying and analyzing the rising trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges, and opportunities in the market. This Cardiac Catheters market report has been prepared with a combination of steps that employs a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and the latest tools and technologies. Swot analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis are the two constantly and favorably used tools for structuring this market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Cardiac Catheters Market which was USD 22.7 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 41.71 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Industry Overview:-

A catheter is a small, flexible tube used to treat many medical diseases, including those related to the heart, urology, gastrointestinal tract, and nervous system, among others. Hollow, pliable tubes called urinary catheters are placed into the bladder to drain urine. People who are unable to empty their bladders owing to medical issues spontaneously use catheters. Catheters can remain in place for weeks and come in a variety of materials. Additionally, catheters may be implanted temporarily or permanently into the brain, skin, and ducts.

The cardiac catheters market growth is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of coronary disorders such as angina pectoris and myocardial infarction, across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 17.9 million people die because of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) every year, and around half of all deaths from CVD are owing to Coronary Heart Disease, and nearly a quarter is attributable to stroke.

Recent Development

In November 2021, Aytu BioPharma, a US-based pharmaceutical business, reported that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had granted it a U.S. patent for the Healight ultraviolet-A light-based pulmonary catheter.

, reported that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had granted it a U.S. patent for the Healight ultraviolet-A light-based pulmonary catheter. In November 2021, The UK-based The Flume Catheter Company Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it permission to market the FLUME catheter in the U.S.

Some of the major players operating in the cardiac catheters market are:

Abbott (U.S.)

B.D. (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Cook (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Smith & Nephew plc (Germany)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Conavi Medical (U.S.)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S)

Infraredx, Inc. (U.S)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Coloplast Corp (Denmark)

McKesson Medical-Surgical (U.S.)

Opportunities

The rise in cardiac catheters

Globally rising cardiovascular disease cases are fuelling the growth of the cardiac catheters market throughout the forecast period. For instance, according to a research released by the World Heart Federation, 80.0% of deaths in low- to middle-income nations occurred in 2018 as a result of cardiovascular disorders. Similar to this, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 17.9 million deaths worldwide in 2018 will be attributable to CVDs. As a result, it is projected that these variables will increase demand for cardiac catheterization, angioplasty, and other interventional treatments, which will therefore increase demand for cardiac catheters.

What to Expect from the Report, a 7-Pointer Guide

The Cardiac Catheters report dives into the holistic Strategy and Innovation for this market ecosystem

The Cardiac Catheters report keenly isolates and upholds notable prominent market drivers and barriers

The Cardiac Catheters report sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory

framework, besides significantly assessing various implementation models besides evaluating of numerous use cases

The Cardiac Catheters report is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants.

A thorough market analytical survey and forecast references through the forecast tenure, encapsulating details on historical developments, concurrent events as well as future growth probability

Key Market Segmentation:-

By Type

Electrophysiology Catheters

Catheters PTCA Balloons Catheters

IVUS Catheters

PTA Balloons Catheters

Others

By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Public Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The cardiac catheters market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cardiac catheters market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cardiac catheters market due to increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases due to changing lifestyle and technology advancement in region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising economies and increasing pool of cardiac disorders patients. Moreover government’s initiative towards improving healthcare infrastructure will also boost market.

Key Market Drivers:-

Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses

Chronic illnesses include cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, urological, and ophthalmic ailments and are on the rise as a result of an ageing population and other environmental variables. The demand for catheters is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to its use in treating chronic diseases. For instance, cardiac catheterization is carried out to diagnose or treat diseases such as blocked arteries or arrhythmia.

Rise in cardiac disorders

There are various types of cardiac catheters according to the complexity of cardiac problems which increase the efficiency of physicians while performing surgery. The cardiovascular devices industry is growing at a significant rate due to an increase in patients with cardiac disorders and an increase in unhealthy lifestyle. Additionally, during the forecast period, the cardiac catheter market will expand more due to technological advancements.

Rising healthcare infrastructure

The main factors driving market growth are an ageing population and an increase in patients with cardiac disorders, while technological advancements for better treatment and minimally invasive equipment will also spur market growth. Governments are also taking steps to improve the healthcare infrastructure and raise awareness about treatments.

Restraints/Challenges

High cost

On the other hand, the unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost of surgeries will obstruct the market's growth rate.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

