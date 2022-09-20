PM Consulting Group Named by Washington Business Journal as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Greater Washington, DC, Area

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, has been named to the 2022 Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ’s) list of the fastest-growing companies in the greater Washington, DC, area.



This is the first year PMCG is on the list with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of more than 213 percent. The full rankings will be announced on Oct. 21, 2022.

Each year, hundreds of companies complete the WBJ survey, including federal contractors, real estate companies, mortgage lenders, cybersecurity firms, and more. The list identifies the top 50 companies across the greater DC area that navigated a pandemic and economic uncertainties and still saw extraordinary revenue growth between 2021 and 2022.

To qualify, companies must be locally headquartered and privately owned, having no parent company.

“This recognition is entirely because of the PMCG team,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “The team’s extraordinary dedication in helping our customers achieve their missions fuels our business and allows the company to thrive.”

PMCG continues to grow and recently announced several new senior executive team members. The company plans to expand services with the financial backing and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

