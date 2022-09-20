Corvee Recognized by Employees and Wins 2022 Workplace Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving tax and accounting firms, today announces the Sun Sentinel has named the company a winner of the South Florida Top Workplaces 2022 Award and was Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.



The Top Workplaces 2022 is awarded by the Sun Sentinel in recognition of South Florida's top workplaces. The list is based on employee feedback measuring 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The award is based on what current employees say about the experience working at the company.

“We are thrilled to have received both of these awards,” states Ariel LaChance, VP of people and culture at Corvee. “These awards are especially meaningful because they are coming directly from our team. These recognitions further showcase our commitment to ensuring team members are engaged and happy within their roles, as we consider that paramount to our success as a company.”

For more information on these awards, visit www.greatplacetowork.com and www.topworkplaces.com .

To view open roles at Corvee, visit corvee.com/company/careers .

About Corvee

Corvee ( www.corvee.com ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms with the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their firm. The company’s flagship product, Corvee Tax Planning software, quickly and efficiently provides firms a sophisticated but simple tool to formulate a tax savings calculation, develop a proactive and strategic tax plan and streamline client collaboration. Connect with Corvee via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

