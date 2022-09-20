Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Provides Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors with Free Skin Cancer Screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MAITLAND, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery announces it will offer complimentary skin cancer screenings to breast cancer patients and survivors. Complimentary screenings will be given across its network of clinics in October 2022. This national initiative is to raise awareness about the reciprocal link between breast cancer and melanoma, a form of skin cancer.



“Studies have found that patients with breast cancer have up to a 2.5 times greater risk of developing melanoma. Having the BRCA2 or breast cancer gene also substantially increases the risk of melanoma,” said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann. “In addition, patients who have or have had melanoma have a 1.4 greater chance of developing breast cancer, making regular screenings crucial for early detention and vital for saving lives.”

Reduced access to care nationwide during COVID-19 shutdowns has raised concerns that patients may have experienced significant delays in detection and care. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology®, an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Journal, analyzed data from 143 U.S. dermatology practices (350 providers), covering 4.7 million patients across 13 states. It found the total 2020 skin cancer diagnoses trailed that of 2019 with concerns that initial diagnosis or treatment of over 1 million cases was delayed.

“Advanced Dermatology is committed to not only bringing the latest diagnostic technology available to our patients but also raising awareness of the importance of annual skin cancer screenings,” said Dr. Kaufmann. “Across our practice, we diagnose more than 100,000 occurrences of skin cancer each year and our team of world-class dermatologists, dermatopathologists, surgeons, clinicians, and researchers are dedicated to performing these life-saving screenings and treating skin cancer.”

Advanced Dermatology clinics offer a number of treatments including topical chemotherapy, freezing (cryotherapy), scraping and burning, photodynamic therapy (PDT), excisional surgery, Mohs micrographic surgery, and more. Treatment plans are customized specifically to a patient’s skin cancer, skin cancer location, and unique medical condition.

In addition to breast cancer patients and survivors, new patients – anyone who has not visited an Advanced Dermatology clinic in the past three years – can schedule a skin cancer screening free of charge. Appointments are limited by availability and new patients should call 844-987-3376 (DERM) to schedule an appointment at a participating location. This preventive screening is not tied to the provision of any additional services or purchase of goods.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or its skin cancer detection and treatment options, visit www.AdvancedDerm.com.

About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

With more than 150 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the premier dermatology practices. Founded in 1989, it is committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. It also offers a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. It is on the leading edge of clinical research, and its dermatopathology labs provide high-quality advanced diagnostic services.

