GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 17, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company CEO, John V Whitman Jr., received an email on September 13, 2022, at 4:13 pm EST, from Chris Hiestand, managing director of Accell Audit and Compliance, the Company’s independent auditors.



Chris Hiestand said, “I’ve had many discussions with our partner group and the good news is that we believe there is a path to be able to audit this information, but unfortunately, it’s going to take a lot more time than we originally estimated. I’ve attached a detailed breakdown of how we came to the estimate. As discussed last time we talked, we have already spent a significant amount of time researching and understanding the issues and complexities of your accounting (META valuation, derivatives, warrants, etc.), but we’re not including that time in our estimate. Based on the attached budget summary, we believe, at a minimum, the audits (2 full years and opening balance sheet) will take about 275 hours at our blended rate of $250/hour, which would be $68,750. This does not include any specialist that would need to be engaged. I understand that this is quite a bit more than what we originally discussed, but once we got into the details and quantified the complexities, this is our best estimate. If you want to move forward, I have another partner that is going to assist and can get things moving forward right away. If you don’t, I understand, and we will refund your retainer and assist you however necessary to help transition your audit.”

John V Whitman Jr., GGToor CEO, had this to say, “On June 2, 2022, the Company wired an audit retainer of $15,000 to Accell which was 75% of the $20,000 Accell agreed it would charge to complete the audit work required. I announced on August 23, 2022, the only roadblock Chris Hiestand believed stood in the way of him completing the audit work which included the treatment of the $102,300,000 purchase from TCG.World, was receiving payment of $7.2 million from the Nerdland sale. Chris committed he would wrap up audits the last week of August and issue the audit not later than September 16, 2022. Until I received his email on September 13, 2022, at 4:13 pm EST, I had no advance warning the audits would not be delivered unless I agreed to pay them a minimum of $48,750 more than what we agreed. I informed Mr. Hiestand his services would no longer be required and to return the Company’s retainer.

“I have made the decision to request BDO become our new independent auditors. An initial discussion with BDO has taken place and an NDA has been signed. BDO is reviewing financial information on the Company and a decision is expected this week. I realize hiring one of the largest accounting firms in the world will be expensive, however when the audits are complete all regulatory agencies and shareholders will respect the results of the audits. I also believe they will have experience dealing with NFTs, META valuations and all other complex accounting issues that auditing GGToor presents. I have no idea if BDO will allow the TCG purchase to remain on the balance sheet as an asset, but at this stage I only care that the Company’s audits get completed and are an accurate representation of the books and records of the Company. I will inform the public the minute BDO has been retained. My instructions to them will be to complete the audits as quickly as possible since Accell Audit and Compliance virtually wasted four months of our extremely valuable time.”

RJ White, founder and Chairman of Ballin’ In The Metaverse, has informed the Company it has been unable to secure acceptable financing to complete its purchase of a parcel in GGTOORCITY valued at $1.8 million. The Contract between GGToor and BITM has been terminated due to their inability to secure funding. Ms. White informed the Company this decision was more of a legal move she had to make to protect Ballin’ In The Metaverse from future litigation involving the termination of BITM President, Cory Warfield. Ms. White said, “Not securing funding was the only legal way I could get out of the contract between GGToor and BITM which was signed by myself and Cory Warfield. My commitment remains strong to continue attempting to purchasing a parcel in GGTOORCITY, but I need time to restructure BITM.”

Nerdland is progressing with its funding. A Zoom call has been scheduled with Nerdland’s funder on September 20, 2022, at 10:00 am EST, with management from GGToor, and numerous other vendors that will be major contributors to the success of Nerdland. Management of Nerdland believes this important call is one of the final steps before a closing will take place.

The Company’s core business continues to grow. The Company drew over 1,100 player registrations and crowned 7 new champions this past week! The Company ran its first tournament for the recently released new game, YGO Cross Duel, and returned Garena Free Fire back to the roster after several months off rotation, and the community took note, with 484 player registrations to this game alone! The Company saw several ongoing series enjoy solid growth, with Pokemon TCG Online player registrations growing 31% over last month's event, Minion Masters seeking a 60% spike, and the new Blood Bowl 2 series growing a whopping 89% for its second event, after joining the roster for the first time last month!

