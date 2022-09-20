Customized Energy Solutions’ PowerGREEN Demand Management Software Reduces Fritz Winter Peak Demand Cost

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES) has enabled global iron foundry Fritz Winter to reduce its annual peak demand cost with its PowerGREEN Demand Management Software, helping the company remain competitive in the face of soaring energy costs while contributing to grid resiliency.



When CES installed the system in September 2021, it resulted in $250,000 in energy cost savings through the balance of the year. Through 2022, PowerGREEN has saved Fritz Winter an additional $400,000 in energy costs, including $90,000 in June alone. Overall, PowerGREEN has reduced Fritz Winter’s peak demand from 22 MW to 15 MW.

“In anticipation of higher demand charges, we discovered CES and PowerGREEN and were immediately interested in better understanding how and where our energy spikes occur,” says Fritz Winter Project Manager Hauke May. “Maintaining control of how aggressively we want to curtail loads without compromising product quality or output was a high priority for us.”

CES installed the solution, which helps users save money and earn revenue by prioritizing, optimizing, and controlling energy loads based on needs and parameters, at Fritz Winter’s foundry and mechanical machining facility in Franklin, Kentucky. The software reduces peak demand and coincidental peak demand charges by automating loads for maximum efficiency, predictability, and visibility. PowerGREEN gives customers the power to control and set the optimizations on their own, seamlessly integrating with existing control systems and providing accurate and timely reporting capabilities.

Fritz Winter is a supplier and partner of the international automotive, commercial vehicle, and hydraulic industries as one of the largest global foundries. They develop and produce rough and finish part components, as well as complex system components for their customers, with a special focus on innovative light-weight and coating concepts.

Cost remains the primary differentiator among Fritz Winter’s competitors in this commodity industry. Rising energy costs and demand are driving price increases for metal and ramping up pressure across many industries, even causing an aluminum plant 100 miles north of Fritz Winter in Kentucky to halt operations earlier this summer and lay off more than 600 workers.

“The PowerGREEN solution was deployed at a fraction of the cost of installing behind-the-meter energy storage or onsite generation,” says CES’ Director of Product Development, Matt Lollini. “High energy users, especially those process-driven operations that have unpredictable energy consumption patterns, can realize near-immediate ROI and maintain their competitive edge leveraging our software.”

About Customized Energy Solutions (CES)

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory, software and services company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of more than 13,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States, Ontario, Canada and Guam. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies. To learn more, visit CES-LTD.com or connect with CES on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Fritz Winter

The company Fritz Winter Eisengießerei GmbH & Co. KG, as one of the largest worldwide foundries, is a supplier and partner of the international automotive, commercial vehicle, and hydraulic industries. For more than 70 years now, the family-owned company has developed and produced rough and finish part components as well as complex system components for customers worldwide. A special focus lies on innovative light-weight and coating concepts.

Media Contacts

Anila Vangjeli

Marketing Manager, Customized Energy Solutions

avangjeli@ces-ltd.com

267-507-2134

Christian Rizzo

Gregory FCA for Customized Energy Solutions

christian@gregoryfca.com

610-228-2134

John Laughlin

Director of Sales, Fritz Winter

john.laughlin@fritzwinter.us