Bluebeam Introduces Bluebeam Cloud: Designed for the Business of Building

Pasadena, CA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, Inc., leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide, today announced a milestone in its global business transformation with the release of Bluebeam Cloud, a new suite of mobile and browser-based solutions available globally as part of new subscription plans.

“Bluebeam Cloud delivers on our customer promise to unlock the power of Bluebeam Revu so teams in the field can access critical data and work from anywhere, including their mobile devices,” said Bluebeam Chief Executive Officer Jon Elliott. “Our clients depend on accurate, secure, and timely data so they can stay connected and keep projects on track, even when they’re on the move. Bluebeam Cloud provides that missing link, delivering targeted features, workflows and reporting with connectivity, collaboration and data-accessibility at its core.”

Bluebeam Cloud features a powerful, flexible Markup Editor for marking up, commenting, and collaborating on project documents, and Field Tools for the management and tracking of punch, RFI and submittal workflows. These browser and app-based mobile solutions work with existing Bluebeam markups, tool sets and documents, allowing project data to remain accessible to team members in the office and on the jobsite.

"Bluebeam has always focused, first and foremost, on understanding their customers’ true needs,” said Yves Padrines, Chief Executive Officer of the Nemetschek Group, Bluebeam's parent company since 2014. “Bluebeam understood their customer's work was changing at an incredible pace, and that a total business transformation was required for Bluebeam to deliver the value and services necessary to meet the challenge. Bluebeam Cloud represents much more than a software release, it's the launch of an entirely new way of doing business based on partnerships that go beyond just the sale, to deliver better outcomes on every project. And that’s building better together.”

Designed specifically to address the evolving needs of modern hybrid-workplaces, Bluebeam Cloud and Bluebeam’s flagship desktop-based solution Revu are being bundled and offered together as subscription plans for the first time. All subscribers will also receive unlimited data storage, an entire library of Bluebeam University on-demand training resources, and live global technical support. New Bluebeam subscribers can also expect to see additional services added to the subscription offerings in the future.

“When we began developing Bluebeam Cloud, we had the opportunity to work with our customers and reimagine the way our software, apps and services were being accessed to greatly improve value and increase ease-of-use,” said Bluebeam Chief Product Officer Roger Angarita. “With our move to subscription, we focused on the areas that would have the greatest impact for streamlining everyone’s access to files and critical data from the office to the field with no disruption. And we wanted to make onboarding and training easy with on-demand training and support resources that help our customers get even more value from our solutions. We’re proud to introduce changes with this release that directly address the real issues impacting professionals worldwide, and ultimately deliver an extraordinary experience.”

Visit Bluebeam.com for more information and pricing.

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Trusted by over 2.5 million individuals in more than 165 countries, Bluebeam's smart, intuitive solutions advance the way building professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in 2002 in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Germany, England, Denmark, Sweden and Australia. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a free 30-day trial on our website

