Castellum, Inc. Congratulates John F. Campbell on Receipt of Prestigious Award

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) congratulates John F. Campbell, a member of the Company’s Advisory Board, on his recent receipt of the 2022 Doughboy Award from the National Infantry Association . General Campbell joins a select list of 69 winners of the award, including Bob Hope, Gary Sinese, Ross Perot, Colin Powell, Dan Inouye, General Stanley McChrystal, and others.



“John’s extraordinary military service has been appropriately recognized with this award,” said Mark Fuller, CEO of Castellum. “We are pleased to have John as an advisor to Castellum and to call him a close friend.”

“I am humbled and honored to receive the Doughboy Award,” said John Campbell. “I look forward to continuing to serve our country while assisting Castellum in its growth plans over the coming years.”

About Castellum, Inc.:

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development - https://castellumus.com/ .

