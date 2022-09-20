Inovalon to Host Customer Congress in Washington, D.C. October 2-4, 2022

BOWIE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that its annual Customer Congress will take place from October 2-4, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The event builds on over a decade of bringing together the nation’s most influential voices on the forces that are facing U.S. healthcare today, and how organizations are leveraging data and analytics to empower critical improvements to outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem.

Attendees will hear from executives at leading healthcare organizations, including Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, AstraZeneca, and ZOLL. Content will span the payer, provider, pharmacy, and life sciences segments and feature actionable insights to address today’s most pertinent industry issues. In addition, keynote speeches will be delivered by: Alex Azar, 24th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Keith R. Dunleavy, M.D., Inovalon Founder and CEO; Mae C. Jemison, M.D., NASA Astronaut and the first woman of color in space; and Roy Spence, The Purpose Institute Co-Founder and CEO.

“We are excited for the always thought-provoking exchange of ideas on the state of the healthcare landscape, and the role data and analytics play in improving clinical outcomes and economics for millions of Americans,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. “Attendees will hear timely views from industry leaders challenging the status quo and driving meaningful change to improve the healthcare ecosystem.”

Throughout the two-day conference, attendees will gain deeper knowledge of Inovalon’s proven cloud solutions designed to improve outcomes and economics across healthcare. Subject matter experts will also be on hand for one-on-one technology demonstrations of Inovalon’s solutions spanning the healthcare continuum.

Discover how Converged Risk Analytics, the industry’s first converged risk adjustment and quality measurement analytics software solution, allows health plans to more efficiently and effectively predict and resolve comprehensive care needs for members at an individual, cohort, or plan level

See the new capabilities of ScriptMed ® Cloud designed to streamline pharmacy operations and improve clinical performance for both specialty pharmacy and infusion use cases

Cloud designed to streamline pharmacy operations and improve clinical performance for both specialty pharmacy and infusion use cases Improve the treatment journey and health outcomes for patients using DataStream ® API which augments existing patient data with FHIR ® -based APIs that deliver comprehensive, authorized, applicable patient history at the point of care

API which augments existing patient data with FHIR -based APIs that deliver comprehensive, authorized, applicable patient history at the point of care Learn how Registration Assurance helps providers mitigate downstream denials through accurate collection of patient registration information before the first visit

In addition, Inovalon will announce new cloud solutions and share an exclusive preview of how these will improve the way customers turn converged quality and risk insights into action, connect real-time patient data at the point of care, and utilize powerful business intelligence software to visualize their full revenue cycle.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit customercongress.inovalon.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 69.5 billion medical events across one million physicians, 611,000 clinical settings, and 350 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Whitney Swistock

Sr. Manager, Communications, Inovalon

Whitney.Swistock@inovalon.com