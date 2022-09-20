The Brick Commercial Division Opens New Flagship Commercial Design Centre in Richmond Hill

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon’s”) (TSX:LNF), is proud to announce the opening of its new Commercial Design Centre in Richmond Hill, ON. Under the banner of The Brick Commercial Division / Midnorthern Appliance, the centre will serve builders, developers, designers and property managers, offering high-end premium and luxury appliances, hospitality restaurant equipment, commercial office furniture and more.



“The Brick Commercial / Midnorthern Appliance team has been a trusted name in the builder and retail appliance community since 1976,” said Eric Beam, Senior Director, Commercial Sales Division. “We carry over 45 premium and luxury brands, all of which are showcased in our new design centre and are available for our B2B customers and the general public to interact with. Our company has built our reputation by providing “best in class” customer satisfaction, an elevated customer experience, and 360-degree service which includes sales consultation, delivery, and installation for all project sizes. We are extremely excited to showcase our new facility in Richmond Hill, and all the inspiring brand interactions that this space will afford for both existing and new customers.”

The 16,000 square foot centre boasts creatively inspired vignettes, enabling customers to visualize the product selection in a more natural setting. Customers can select from a range of premium products from luxury brands such as Miele, Monogram, Fisher & Paykel, JennAir, Wolf / Subzero, Thermador and many more, with an immersive experience provided for each brand. Whether for new residential, muti-unit or single-family construction, the centre can supply and install projects of any size.

Differing from other Commercial Design Centres, this new location features live kitchens, providing an opportunity to host chefs and other cooking-related events. It also features a Designer Room; available for hourly or daily bookings, this space is available to designer partners for use as an office or meeting space and includes WIFI, a television and other amenities.

The Brick Commercial Division / Midnorthern Appliance is the largest distributor of commercial appliances to builders, property managers and developers in Canada. There are now eight Commercial Design Centres across Canada – in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec – making The Brick Commercial Division the only Canadian dealer that can service on a national scale.

To learn more about The Brick Commercial Division / Midnorthern Appliance and the new Richmond Hill Commercial Design Centre, please visit www.midnorthern.com.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon’s Furniture Limited - TSX: LNF), The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with 211 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 306 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates five websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com and appliancecanada.com.



