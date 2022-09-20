Robin Fawsett, Former Labor and Employment Lawyer, Joins Upchurch Watson White & Max

MAITLAND, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediator Charles Robinson "Robin" Fawsett accepted an invitation to join Upchurch Watson White & Max's panel of neutrals earlier this summer and is beginning to book dates through the end of the year. He expects to concentrate his practice in the area of labor and employment but also looks forward to mediating business disputes and guardianship cases.

"Robin is poised to be a leader in the firm's Employment and Benefits Law Practice Group," said John Upchurch, UWWM's president. "His deep experience, including over a decade mediating while still handling casework, positions him to serve our clients across a broad spectrum of employment-related matters in today's sophisticated corporate environment."

For more than five decades, Mr. Fawsett practiced labor and employment law and was board certified in that area by The Florida Bar. A Martindale-Hubbell AV® rated attorney, he has been selected by peer review as one of the Best Lawyers in America® and recognized by Florida Super Lawyers.

"I am qualified to mediate any sort of employment case, including under all federal and state laws on discrimination, workplace harassment and retaliation," he says. "The particular areas in which I had a lot of recent experience are overtime compensation claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act and claims of tipped employees under the FLSA and, importantly, the Florida Minimum Wage Law." He recently wrote a post for UWWM's blog about employers' potential liability to tipped employees. He says these cases lend themselves to early resolution.

Mr. Fawsett practiced for decades from the Orlando office of Shutts & Bowen LLP and was an equity partner and practice group leader for many years. He has been a certified mediator since 2006. He is admitted in all Florida state courts, all three U.S. District Courts in Florida and the Eleventh Circuit, and has appeared as sole or lead counsel in hundreds of cases litigated in those courts. In 1985, he started and began to lead his firm's Labor and Employment Law Practice Group.

"One reason I decided to cease law practice was that I began to see more sides than one to cases," he says. "A litigator must be an advocate; a mediator must be a neutral and a facilitator. I am satisfied that I have made that important change. Each case is different, each will receive my full and careful attention, and I very much hope to add value and perhaps even comfort in each."

