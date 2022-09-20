JumpCloud Named Expert Insights’ Fall 2022 “Best-Of” Winner in Six Categories

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been awarded six Fall 2022 Expert Insights “Best-Of” Awards for its multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), privileged access management (PAM), identity and access management (IAM), Zero Trust security, and enterprise password policy enforcement solutions.



“All of us at JumpCloud are excited to receive this recognition and honor from Expert Insights,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Earning a total of six awards that recognize different aspects of our platform validates the strength of our product, the breadth of our technology and product innovation, and the business impact we have on our customers.”

Expert Insights’ Best-Of Awards recognize exceptional cybersecurity providers across multiple categories including cloud software, security, and storage, highlighting up to 11 notable vendors in each category. The winners are carefully chosen by its team of editors, based on extensive research into each solution’s merits for its performance and functionality, customer reviews, and how they compare to other vendors in the market.

All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their outstanding features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets, and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.

JumpCloud unifies identity, device, and access management for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) within over 180,000 organizations worldwide. JumpCloud offers admins a single pane of glass to manage core functions within the IT stack, from SSO, password management, and MFA to SCIM connectors, patch management, and mobile device management (MDM).

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams based in both the UK and US focusing on cloud-based business technologies. They showcase research on hundreds of B2B cybersecurity solutions, with in depth editorial buyers’ guides, blog articles, industry analyses, interviews and technical product reviews written by industry experts. Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to help make the right buying decisions with confidence.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.