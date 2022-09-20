Boomerang Announces Bookable Schedule in Boomerang for Outlook, Creating a Personalized Experience for the Meeting & Scheduling Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomerang, a leading pioneer in productivity, today released its popular meeting scheduling feature, Bookable Schedule, in Boomerang for Outlook. Bookable Schedule lets people quickly schedule and accept meetings in their inbox. Bookable Schedule completes Boomerang's suite of Inbox-integrated meeting scheduling tools for Outlook. Bookable Schedule is now available as part of Boomerang's Add-In for Outlook on Desktop and Outlook on the web, and is built-in to the Boomerang iOS app.

Bookable Schedule is the first-of-its-kind scheduling feature that is as easy to use for the recipient as it is for the sender. Bookable Schedule was created to eliminate the invisible labor that some meeting scheduling solutions, such as a scheduling link, impose upon recipients.

People can set up a schedule of available times in their inbox and share it with as many people as they like. The patented, clickable, Magic Live Calendar in the email invite is always up-to-date so there’s no double booking or out-of-date time slots offered. In addition, Bookable Schedule checks for conflicts across multiple calendars, can automatically add video conferencing details for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and displays dual time zones so that everyone is on the same page.

Meetings that never get scheduled have a sunk cost of up to $300B annually. Unfortunately, current scheduling options try to solve this problem by improving efficiency for the sender only. In doing so, they create an imbalance in the power dynamic between sender and recipient.

Co-founder and CEO, Aye Moah, shared, “We thought deeply about how to make a tool that lets you schedule efficiently without losing your humanity. Movements like “The Great Resignation'' are a clear signal that we’ve exhausted ourselves and our social capital for the sake of efficiency at work. Navigating power dynamics and subtext is at the core of this exhaustion. Bookable Schedule makes meeting scheduling as seamless and easy for those being invited as it is for the host, leveling the power dynamic.”

