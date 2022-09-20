Atari’s Recharged Series Featured in New Retro Games Category on Stadia

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today that six games within its neo-retro Atari Recharged series are now featured within the new Retro Games category on Stadia , which launches today. These six games include Breakout, Black Widow, Gravitar, and Yars: Recharged, which have launched today on the Stadia store. Titles in the Recharged Series deliver modern, reimagined versions of some of Atari’s best-known games.



All six Recharged games — including Asteroids , Centipede , Breakout , Yars , Black Widow , and Gravitar — are available for $9.99 USD on Stadia and include significant updates to the original releases. Each title includes additional challenge levels, previously only available on the Atari VCS. Players now also have the option of three lives in arcade mode, which was the most requested feature change. And in a special nod to spider-weary players, Black Widow: Recharged now has an Arachnophobia Mode, which turns the spider into a snowman that shoots snowflakes instead of webs.

Try to survive the classic arcade shoot-em-up in recently-released Yars: Recharged by playing instantly on Stadia, right here in your browser! Play 30 minutes for free with a trial to the full game—no Stadia account necessary—and start your daring attack against the enemy homeworld: https://stadia.google.com/game/yars-recharged .

“Stadia has proven to be a fantastic partner for Atari, and we are excited to have our Recharged titles on the platform and featuring in the new retro-inspired section,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen.

Assets for the Atari Recharged Series and a trailer for Arachnophobia mode can be accessed here: https://uberstrategist.link/Atari-Recharged-Series-Assets .

