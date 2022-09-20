Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

| Source: Dividend Select 15 Corp. Dividend Select 15 Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06733 per Equity share. The distribution is payable October 7, 2022 to shareholders on record as of September 30, 2022.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on September 30, 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.06733 per share based on the VWAP of $8.08 payable on October 7, 2022. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.26 per share inclusive of this distribution. 

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of MontrealGreat West Lifeco Inc.TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc.Loblaw Companies LimitedThe Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBCNational Bank of CanadaThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp.Ovintiv Inc.Thomson Reuters Corporation
Cenovus Energy Inc.Power Corporation of CanadaTMX Group Inc.
Enbridge Inc.Royal Bank of CanadaTransAlta Corporation
 Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details 
  
Equity Share (DS) $0.06733
Record Date: September 30, 2022
Payable Date:October 7, 2022
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372   Local: 416-304-4443 dividendselect15.com  info@quadravest.com 