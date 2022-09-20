Rover Metals Options Nevada Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) to option a 100% ownership interest in a claystone lithium project located in the state of Nevada, USA. The land package under option is a district scale lithium claystone deposit situated on Bureau of Land Management land.



Nevada Claystone Lithium Project

The Company, through the vendor of the project, and through ALS Laboratories, has verified high-grade lithium surface samples at the project. Highlights of these surface grab samples processed by ALS Laboratories include: Sample# AMZ-8 of 780ppm Li, Sample# AMZ-26 of 910ppm Li, and Sample# AMZ-28 of 710ppm Li. The Company has pulled additional surface grab samples from the project and analysed them with a Handheld Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (“HH LIBS”). Highlights of the HH LIBS include: 1,218 ppm Li, 778 ppm Li, 724 ppm Li, and 707 ppm Li.

Based on the results of its surface sampling campaign at the project, the Company has outlined a USD200,000 Reverse Circulation Drill Program to follow-up on the high-grade areas of the project.

The project includes green energy infrastructure of hydro power lines, direct road access, and a nearby town with a readily available work force.

Later-stage comparable claystone lithium projects include Cypress Development’s Clayton Valley project; American Lithium’s TLC project; Spearmint Resources’ McGee project; Noram Lithium’s Zeus project, and Iconic Minerals’ Bonnie Claire project. All of the aforementioned companies are later-stage mining companies, with a NI 43-101 resource definition. Rover’s Nevada Lithium project is greenfields in nature, with no drilling to date.

Summary of First Year Commitments Under the LOI

The Company’s earn-in to a 100% ownership of the claystone lithium project calls for USD200,000 in exploration expenditures within 24 months of the signing of a definitive agreement.

Technical information has been approved by David White, P.Geo., QP for the purposes of NI 43-101. ALS Laboratories is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

An updating release will be provided once the Company executes a definitive option agreement.

Tobin Gold Project

The Company has made the decision to drop its acquisition plans for the Tobin Gold Project, NV, USA in light of the annual advance royalty holding costs of the Tobin project, and also as a result of today’s news with regards to the acquisition of a new Nevada Lithium project.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, “The Biden Administration’s Bill for Inflation Reduction and Energy puts milestones in place for critical minerals like Lithium to be effective January 1, 2023. Rover’s management looked all over the U.S. and Canada and ultimately decided on Nevada as the best jurisdiction to advance a lithium project. Yes, the project is greenfields in nature, however, Rover’s management team has a proven track record in deploying millions of dollars in exploration capital into mineral resource projects. We see tremendous near-term growth at this project.

Our corporate website will be updated in the coming days to reflect the Lithium asset addition.”

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company is now developing both: (1) critical minerals projects; as well as (2) precious metals projects. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S. Five of the Company’s existing mineral resource development projects are located near to the city of Yellowknife, 60th parallel, Canada.

You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/

for daily company updates and industry news, and

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber

for corporate videos.

Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Judson Culter”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@rovermetals.com

Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover’s expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.