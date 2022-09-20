Pizza Nova introduces new chorizo sausage, chorizo-themed pizzas, Italian chicken wings recipe and zesty honey-garlic sauces

Toronto, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, one of Ontario’s leading artisan pizza makers, launches this month a series of new menu options including a chorizo sausage topping featured on two Signature pizzas and Garlic Parmesan Wings. The assortment of new menu options was inspired by the company’s pursuit of innovation, authentic, rich taste and offering a diversity of quality menu choices to its customers.

“We strive to bring menu items to the market that will stand the test of time,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Our additions are based on fresh, quality recipe combinations that both enhance the pizza experience and deliver on our Puro Promise. Operational sustainability and our ‘taste-the-difference’ standard are key to all our menu introductions.” – The Puro Promise is Pizza Nova’s guarantee of ingredients of the highest standard, in place across all locations.

The chorizo topping features flavour-packed pieces of pork uniquely prepared with garlic and chorizo spices and is a core element of the new Los Chorizo and Chorizo Fuego pizzas – the former which includes green peppers and Spanish onions; the latter with Italian-style hot peppers and cheddar cheese.

For those who enjoy chicken, Pizza Nova has also launched Italian Garlic Parmesan Wings, which are dressed in garlic, Parmesan cheese and parsley. To close the summer season, Pizza Nova added two new sauces – BBQ Honey Garlic and Hot Honey Garlic and a Dill’n Chive Dip to expand its wing and dip options.

Over the course of the past two years, Pizza Nova has launched eight new products, including its innovative plant-based pepperoni, Arancini and its Plantollini plant-based Chick’n Bites. Pizza Nova explores and develops new menu items based on ongoing dialogue with customers and its network of franchisees as part of its quest to always offer customers something fresh and exciting on its menu.

Information about Pizza Nova and its newest products is available on its website at www.pizzanova.com. Ciao!

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

