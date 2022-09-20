Lisa Camero Launches Limited Edition NFT Collection “Earth Genesis”

Miami, FL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Artist & Fashion Designer Lisa Camero announced today the launch of a limited edition phygital collection, oﬀering a preview of her up-and-coming NFT brand, the House of Fashion.

Dubbed “Earth Genesis,” the collection features 50 NFTs across ﬁve clothing designs for a very limited oﬀering of ten phygital NFTS per design. In particular, items are inspired by the designs from the “Armonía Collection” by LCamero Brand, the existing real-world fashion line by LCamero. As a phygital NFT, this digital collectible bridges the divide between the physical and digital worlds.

Each limited edition NFT comes with a matching redeemable physical piece, as well as a Decentraland wearable. The limited edition launch marks the ﬁrst time any fashion brand or NFT project has created a phygital NFT for a fashion item that exists in real life and in the metaverse for Decentraland, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. Moreover, the launch oﬀers an early preview of what customers can expect from House of Fashion by further understanding some of the beneﬁts of being an NFT holder of the upcoming collection.

LCamero is set to launch House of Fashion, a digital fashion brand, and PFP collection, to celebrate the world of fashion and its impact on society, culture, and personal values through both the physical and digital universe. The release of the full NFT collection is set for October 21st, 2022

Beyond House of Fashion’s collection on the Ethereum blockchain of over 10,000 randomly generated digital artworks, it will also oﬀer activations, virtual experiences, real-world & metaverse fashion shows, redeemable fashion items, physical capsule collections exclusively for holders, AR & VR digital wearables, and community engagement.

“We’re all about blurring the lines between the physical and digital fashion world,” said LCamero. “Our physical and digital selves are more and more intertwined. Now, I’m excited to give people the tools to express themselves through the items we wear, both on and oﬄine.”

Born in New Jersey and raised in Puerto Rico, Camero moved to Miami in 2008 to pursue a career as a Fashion Designer. She graduated from Miami International University of Art & Design in 2012. After working in corporate America, she grew tired and turned to her creative spirit, starting an eCommerce clothing line LCamero Brand, in 2018. While also expanding her horizons and developing her career as a visual artist.

“There are so many creative ideas I want to put forward, but I have always felt limited by physical art. Now through NFTs, I can explore my wildest imagination combining both fashion and art,” said LCamero, who highlights reoccurring themes of femininity throughout her work.

In an effort to onboard more individuals into the Web3 space, the “Earth Genesis” phygital NFTs are being given away for free leading up to the launch of the House of Fashion collection. Those interested in obtaining an NFT can do so by following the House of Fashion Twitter account, where raffles, creative contests, and random drawings occur.

The “Earth Genesis” phygital NFT collection can now be viewed on OpenSea.

About House of Fashion

House of Fashion is a digital fashion brand & PFP collection of 10,000 randomly generated digital artworks created by Artist & Fashion Designer Lisa Camero, artistically known as LCamero. The unique and forward-thinking NFT collection aims to celebrate the world of fashion and its impact on society, culture, and personal values through both the physical and digital universe.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/lisa-camero-launches-limited-edition-nft-collection-earth-genesis/