USB Cable Market Expected to Reach $69.86 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global USB cable market generated $12.73 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $69.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.24% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $12.73 billion Market Size in 2031 $69.86 billion CAGR 20.24% No. of Pages in Report 481 Segments Covered Product Type, Functionality, Type, Industry Vertical, Charging Power, And Region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Surge in demand for consumer electronics Opportunities Increase in the number of data centres across the globe Rise in penetration of Video on Demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance devices Restrains Security issues from USB

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global USB cable market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of consumer electronics and USB cables, which adversely impacted the demand and growth of the market.

In addition, there was reduction in workforce due to the regulatory mandates imposed by governments of various countries around the world.

These restrictions were imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Furthermore, shortage of raw materials due to ban on import and export of numerous items further aggravated the impact on the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global USB cable market based on product type, functionality, type, industry vertical, charging power, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on functionality, the USB 3.x segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The USB 4 segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period.

By product type, the USB cable segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market. The multifunctional USB cable segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.59% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the computer segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.93% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global USB cable market report include Bose Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc (Tripp Lite), FIT Hon Teng Limited (Belkin International, Inc.), Future Technology Devices International Ltd. (FTDI), inMusic, LLC (ION Audio), NI (Diligent, Inc.), Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global USB cable market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the USB cable market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing USB cable market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the USB cable market overview assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global USB cable market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

USB Cable Market Key Segments:

By Type:

USB Type A

USB Type B

USB Type C

By Functionality:

USB 1.x

USB 2.0

USB 3.x

USB 4

By Product Type:

USB Data Cable

USB Charger

Multifunctional USB Cable

By Application:

Smartphone

Camera

Camcorder

Printer

Scanner

Computer

TV

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Commercial

IT and telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Charging Power Delivery:

0.5 To 15W

15 To 27W

27 To 45W

45 To 100W

100 To 240W

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

