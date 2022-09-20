Lucky Buy launches Web 3 to solve the problems of limited communication and liquidity.

New York, NY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LuckyBuy is a next-generation Web3-based transaction platform. In the recent development, the company has launched a new strategy for Web 2 and 3 to solve the problems of limited communication and liquidity. The core gameplay of Lucky Buy includes NFT, Token, physical object, and bridging Web2 and Web3. It is known as the amusement park on Web 3.

Currently, the first version is developed based on BNBChain, and the Lucky-to-Earn mode has been released, which allows everyone to share the lucky opportunities and innovative bonuses of Web3. After a month of internal testing, it has been ranked No. 1 in the trading volume of BNBChain Marketplaces.

The blue-chip NFT Mfers were drawn, covering 12.4w users. It was instantly sec killed less than half an hour after release. Users can get Mfer worth 1.1e with only 1u. It also leads to a discussion in the encryption market. It is called "the first NFT one-dollar purchasing product" and "NFT' s innovative gameplay." Also, on the same day, the maximum amount of daily activity reached 1002.

The 98k DAO community has often used LuckyBuy as a drawing tool on the community chain. For example, Mushroom NFT is used to distribute Mid-Autumn Festival gifts to community users, which only takes 0.1u to have the opportunity to get NFT worth 0.3e, and the panic buying starts in 1 second. Community users prefer this way of giving benefits. Because in the past, people finished tasks on social media such as Twitter to distribute benefits to the community in non-transparent practices. And it will be questioned whether it is a black-box operation. However, smart contracts on the chain are realized by LuckyBuy, with an open, transparent, and traceable process.

In addition, LuckyBuy also held a GameFi Carnival, with five projects, five prize pools, and 1,200 participants. Through the on-chain lucky draw in BNB Chain, ordinary users can use a small amount of money for an opportunity to obtain high-value game NFTs. It can improve the liquidity of NFTs but also attract more users.

An on-chain lucky draw only for BABT holders is released with Web3 projects, including ETH, BSC, and Solana. On September 11, LuckyBuy.io teamed up with NFT project -- WeirdoGhostGang to release an on-chain lucky draw only for BABT (Binance's Soul-bound Token) holders.

LuckyBuy is the first platform to empower drawing application scenarios for BABT quickly. The platform has launched a lucky draw for BABT users with 1 iPhone, 5 BNB, and 1 ETH. Today, it has opened a cooperation whitelist application for partners to release lottery draws.

In the BAB special event, 5 Web3 projects participated in the activity until September 14. The assets of the event included NFTs, Tokens, Whitelites, etc. The total asset amount exceeded 20,000 USD, and the total number of participants exceeded 50,000, which sparked discussions in the market.

About LuckyBuy

LuckyBuy is a web3-commerce platform with a gaming element. Backed by blockchain technology and based on Multi Chains, the transparency and fairness could be 100% guaranteed, allowing users to gain high-value NFT & Crypto by participating in the fair "treasure hunt" event at the lowest price. For instance, users can get BAYC or BTC for only $1.Besides providing better liquidity for popular NFTs, LuckyBuy also builds a fair, marvelous, and funny heaven for wealth creation.

