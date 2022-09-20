Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a Member of GREA, Sells Center City, Philadelphia Portfolio With 22 Units and Commercial Space for $7.9 Million

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, is pleased to announce the sale of a mixed-use portfolio of properties in the Washington Square West and Rittenhouse Square neighborhoods of Philadelphia. The portfolio included 902 Spruce Street, 716 South 2nd Street, 715 South Street 750-52 Martin Street, and 2027 Pine Street, all prime downtown properties within walking distance to buses, subways, and regional rail as well as within close proximity to major highways. The neighborhoods are known for their cafes, world-class restaurants and shops. Washington Square West is also the home of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital, both major employers in the City of Philadelphia.

The portfolio includes a unit mix of one, two, and three bedroom apartments as well as commercial units. It was marketed as a value-add opportunity, emphasizing the ability to increase rents with upgrades to unit finishes and common areas.

Rising interest rates created a challenge in closing this transaction. Ken Wellar, managing partner at RRA/GREA, stated: “We were able to get a deal done without retrades in the current debt environment.”

“Our team was able to remain firm on pricing in this challenging market. The scattered nature of the assets added to the complexity of the transaction, however, the quality of the locations proved to be the deciding factor for the capital markets,” added Alan Krawitz, senior associate at RRA/GREA.

For more information on current rates or to view our available listings visit www.RittenhouseRealty.com and www.GREA.com .

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, is a real estate advisory firm with an extensive focus in the brokerage of multi-family communities throughout the United States. Formed in February 2013 by a group of advisors with more than 30 years of commercial investment sales experience, our focus is on multi-family, mixed-use, and development properties with significant residential components. RRA is a member of GREA with brokerage offices throughout the United States.

Press Contact: Corey Lonberger and Ken Wellar

Managing Partners

215-454-2852

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64d3cf69-7a0c-4a4f-8fbd-1e54c3ba6c15