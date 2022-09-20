Quebec’s largest truck dealer acquires Tardif Diesel in Estrie -- GLOBOCAM Pursues Its Quebec Expansion

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBOCAM, Quebec’s largest heavy truck dealership network, announced today that it has acquired Tardif Diesel in Estrie, an established family business, which specializes in the sale and repair of Freightliner and Western Star heavy trucks. The acquisition of Tardif Diesel, which was founded in 1981 by Mr. Gaston Tardif and Mrs. Gaétane Plamondon at Ascot Corner, enables GLOBOCAM to strengthen its brand and to expand its presence in the province.



Customers at the rebranded Estrie site, which will be known as GLOBOCAM Estrie, have been adapting smoothly to the transition which began in July, as has the rejuvenated team and its new general manager, Dominique Beauregard. "With more than 20 years of experience in management positions, including 15 years as General Manager of heavy truck dealerships, Dominique is the perfect person to lead this team of experts," said Maxime Boyer, GLOBOCAM’s Vice-President and CEO.

“We are pleased to be able to better serve our customers with this acquisition in Estrie and to simultaneously strengthen our brand. The addition of Dominique to the team, who is an experienced manager in the field, will enable us to extend and standardize GLOBOCAM’s service into another region of Quebec and to attract additional talent," said Mr. Boyer.

“I am very proud to take on the General Manager role, to be part of the GLOBOCAM family and to contribute to its growth and expansion. Customer service has always been my first priority and I intend to maintain that focus going forward. For example, this transaction enables the GLOBOCAM Estrie team to make available new Freightliner trucks directly in the Estrie region,” said Dominique Beauregard, GLOBOCAM Estrie General Director.

“Tardif Diesel is a family business that has built up a solid team and a more than three-decade long track record. These include approximately thirty professionals who are experts in their fields and passionate about what they do. The human side of GLOBOCAM and its vision of service care are strong selling points in attracting new talent. I'm excited to see what the company that was started and built by my parents will be able to accomplish in terms of growth during the coming years," says Mr. Jean-Marc Tardif, President, who had taken over the family business in recent years.

A PLAN THAT CONTINUES

GLOBOCAM stepped up its growth trajectory rapidly after it acquired dealers in Quebec City and Lévis in 2016, and in the Beauce region in 2021. With this new acquisition, the company now has more than 500 employees across the province spread out in eight locations. GLOBOCAM continues to make considerable progress in its objective of delivering 2,500 trucks per year by 2025. The company’s continuous improvement strategy means that it is always on the lookout for business opportunities, ways to expand its service offering, and to better serve its customers.

ABOUT GLOBOCAM

GLOBOCAM which was founded in the Saint-Laurent borough in Montreal, in 1994, has grown over the years into Quebec’s the largest network of heavy truck dealerships. It’s team of more than 500 professionals spread out over eight dealerships, enables the family business to market a broad range of new Freightliner and Western Star trucks, used trucks of all brands, and to offer complete repair and complete maintenance offerings related to these vehicles. GLOBOCAM also operates an extensive parts department and a financing arm.

