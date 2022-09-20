VCI Films Market to Exceed US$ 430 Mn by 2032 Amid Burgeoning Demand for Metal Parts and Heavy Equipment Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global VCI films market is anticipated to grow from US$ 255 Mn in 2022 to US$ 430 Mn by 2032, with the overall sales accelerating at 5.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising application of VCI films across diverse industries including automotive, electronics, and healthcare is a key factor driving growth in the global VCI films market.



VCI films are a common packaging material and are being used for different applications. VCI films inhibit corrosion by employing molecules present inside them. They provide corrosion protection for metals by contact and resistance through vapour.

Processing VCI films is simple since they are adaptable for both automatic and manual packaging. Metallic parts covered in VCI films do not require additional cleaning or degreasing. VCI films can be printed in any colour the customer prefers. In the manufacture of metals, VCI films can effectively protect a number of metals against corrosion, particularly for copper, bronze, iron, gold, tin, zinc, and zinc galvanized.

The VCI film industry is driven by the unique elements of VCI films such as higher strength, fire resistance, cross lamination, UV stabilization, and anti-static properties.

VCI films are engineered in a way that their basic features are preserved even when they're uncoupled from the metal. These films are transparent, so there is no need for the wrapper to be opened for effect check. Critical metallic phase transitions take place when electrochemical reactions occur in metals, leading to gradual cracking of metals. To prevent microbial contamination, volatile corrosion inhibitors are employed in large volumes using a high-tech packaging method.

Thus, rising usage of VCI films for protecting various metal and metal related equipment from rusting and corrosion across various industries will continue to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from global VCI Films Market

By product type, shrinks films segment holds a market share of almost 60% in the global VCI films market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

in the global VCI films market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application, the automotive parts segment in the VCI films market is projected to foresee a remarkable CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. North America will continue to remain one of the leading markets for VCI films during the assessment period.

The U.S. VCI films market is anticipated to grow at 5.6% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Demand for VCI films in India is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2032.

The VCI films market in China is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasted period.

“Rising demand for metal and metal components due to rapid urbanization and industrialization is emerging as a key factor bolstering the VCI films market,”-says FMI analyst

Advancements in Materials and Manufacturing Techniques to Propel the VCI Films Market

Growth in shipping and logistical activities involving metal products is creating demand for advanced anti-corrosion products. Metal producers are choosing more-effective manufacturing models to succeed in competitive industries.

Consumers are also seeking more metal packaging as the primary driver behind the manufacturers' product innovations. Leading companies for VCI packaging are manufacturing bio-based packaging products to minimize the use of plastic materials while not completely undermining the capabilities of anticorrosive products. Additionally, manufacturers are interested in providing all types of VCI products versus offering solely a single product.

Who is Winning?

Major competitors in the global VCI films are players like Daubert Cromwell, Transcendia Inc., Armor Protective Packaging, BRANOpac, Zavenir Daubert, Cortec Corporation, Aicello Corporation, NTIC, Branopac, MetPro Group, Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust, Shenyang VCI, Nokstop Chem, Nefab Group, Crayex Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Patkar Extrusiontech (Pvt.) Ltd, James Dawson Enterprises Inc., RBL Industries, Tewes Corporation and others.

These players are adopting strategies such as new product launches, investments in R&D, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global VCI Films Market by Category

By Product Type:

Stretch VCI Films

Shrink VCI Films

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others





By Application:

Aerospace & Military Application

Heavy Plant Machinery

Electricals & Electronic Components

Automotive Parts

Import & Export Packaging

Other (Agriculture, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

