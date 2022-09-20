Bulletin from the 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

English Swedish

The Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors comprise of five (5) ordinary members and no deputy members, and elected Christian Lagerling as new Board member and Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors consists of Ted Elvhage, Alexander Kotsinas, Dimitrij Titov, Juan Vallejo and Christian Lagerling.



Sofia Bertling and Tomas Mikaelsson have left the Board of Directors, and the Meeting resolved that the fee to resigning Members shall be paid for each commenced calendar month of the term between the AGM and the EGM with 1/12 of the at the AGM 2022 decided (i) board remuneration and (ii) remuneration for committee work. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved that the remuneration to the new Chairman shall be SEK 450,000 (corresponding to 8/12 of the at the AGM 2022 decided remuneration to the Chairman).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden.

We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment