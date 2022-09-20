Lawyer Kaan Ozcelik: 'The Most Effective Way to Gain Company Reputation is Going Public'

ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital markets have moved forward due to their innovative investment tools, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. The capital markets mediating between companies and buyers have become more efficient as an investing tool and allowed investors to minimize risks by using derivative instruments. Underlining that the transformation wave experienced in recent years has enabled more companies to enter the capital markets, Usul Hukuk's attorney Kaan Ozcelik said that companies need to act consciously about public offerings in order to exist in the fluctuating stock markets.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, all capital markets, particularly the U.S. stock markets, have witnessed a substantial increase in the number of companies that went public. The stock listing notes shared by the FED showed that the public offering process accelerated in the three largest U.S. stock exchanges: NYSE, NASDAQ, and AMEX. According to this, the number of publicly listed companies on stock exchanges has increased by 28% compared to the previous year and reached 5,301 at the end of August 2021. Offering consulting services about the IPO process for the companies, Lawyer Ozcelik emphasized that at Usul Hukuk, they focus on providing the required legal support and ensuring that the process is carried out efficiently.

Deciding on IPO Process with a Legal Adviser is Much More Beneficial

General investment tools such as the capital markets are closely affected by the rapid technological change happening throughout the world in recent years. While there was a boom in the number of companies going public, investors began to include these efficient instruments in their portfolios. Stock Analysis 2021 data showed that the number of publicly traded companies on the U.S. stock market broke a record in 2020 by reaching a total number of 480. These numbers reached another high at 1035, with an increase of 120.4% the following year. Declaring that these records broken in a row will encourage more companies to go public, Usul Hukuk Lawyer Ozcelik stated that the legal consultancy services given by the office include FinTech solutions and provide efficiency to the IPO process. He also underlined that as a law and consultancy firm based in Istanbul, Usul Hukuk brings sustainable success to the companies with its professional team specialized in issues such as business follow-up, responsibility, transparency, and trust.

Capital Markets Help Companies to Access New Tools And Investor Portfolios

Indicating that global trends cause capital markets to be preferred more, Ozcelik continued his statements as follows: "Known for its success in creating credibility for companies, Usul Hukuk is also focused on acquiring globally recognized information on the subject. For this reason, the firm keeps a close watch on how capital market tools are used in global exchanges and enables companies to reach a more informed investor base. Combining digital trends, investor habits, and legal requirements, Usul Hukuk makes it possible for companies to play an active role in capital markets."

