SERAMOUNT REVEALS THE 2022 100 BEST COMPANIES

Washington, DC, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seramount, part of EAB, revealed its annual list of the 2022 100 Best Companies today, representing almost four million employees in the United States. AbbVie earned the number one spot. This year’s winners continue to set the standard by providing inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, phase-back programs, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses, and increased mental health benefits for employees.

“We are seeing our 100 Best Companies add even more to their robust benefit offerings that go beyond traditional parental leave,” says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “Now, they’ve upped their game by providing other support like covering fertility expenses, everyday childcare reimbursement, bereavement leave for miscarriages, and increased mental health benefits. These companies continue to set the bar high when it comes to building family-friendly, inclusive workplaces.”

The top 10 companies for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are as follows: AbbVie, Accenture, Bank of America, Diageo, Ernst & Young LLP, Horizon Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, LEGO Systems, Merck, and S&P Global.

Key findings from the 2022 100 Best Companies:

The 100 Best Companies offer an average of 11 weeks of fully paid parental leave, same as 2021. This year’s Top 10 Companies offer 16 weeks (vs. 15 weeks last year).

Eighty-six percent of the 100 Best Companies offer phase-back programs that allow employees to come back gradually from parental leave (vs. 81 percent last year), and the average amount is 13 weeks (vs. 10 weeks last year). For the Top 10, 100 percent offer phase-back programs (vs. 90 percent last year), and the average amount is 19 weeks (vs. 10 weeks last year).

Seventy-seven percent of the 100 Best Companies and 100 percent of the Top 10 offer bereavement leave after a miscarriage.

Sixty-one percent of the 100 Best Companies and 80 percent of the Top 10 reimburse for surrogacy expenses (vs. 56 and 80 percent last year, respectively). Seventy-four percent of the 100 Best Companies and 100 percent of the Top 10 reimburse for egg freezing (vs. 64 and 70 percent last year, respectively).

Thirty-six percent of the 100 Best Companies and 90 percent of the Top 10 reimburse parents for everyday childcare.

Ninety-seven percent of the 100 Best Companies and 100 percent of the Top 10 increased mental health benefits.

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The 2022 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. The names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2021 data.

ABOUT SERAMOUNT

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. For over four decades we have partnered with 450 of the most iconic companies in the world. This has allowed us to build a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount provides best practice research, leadership skill-building, expert advisory and custom research, and implementation tools to DEI leaders within the organizations it serves. We meet each partner’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at seramount.com.

