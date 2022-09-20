Lift&Co. Expo Cannabis Conference & Trade Show Returns to Vancouver with New Vision, New Elements & Unique Experience for All

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Following a three-year hiatus, Lift&Co. Expo will return to Vancouver Convention Centre on January 12-14, 2023. The upcoming British Columbia dates are the first on the west coast for Canada's number-one cannabis conference and trade show since 2020, and the province is primed for an experience to remember in 2023.

Lift&Co. Expo Vancouver 2023 Schedule:

Lift Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC): Thursday, January 12, 2023

Lift&Co. Expo Industry Days: Friday, January 13 & Saturday, January 14, 2023

Lift&Co. Expo Consumer Day: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Lift&Co. Expo Official After Party: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Lift&Co. Expo by the Numbers (per event):

Canada's first and original cannabis expo est. 2016

10 Events to Date

10,000+ Participant Admissions

200+ Exhibiting Companies

130+ Leading Educational Sessions

40+ Industry and Media Partners

"This brand has history and has touched so many people, but the industry is changing and evolving," says newly appointed Lift&Co. Expo Sr. Vice President, Lindsay Roberts. "As we plan for Vancouver and the future, we're sitting down for deep conversations and re-envisioning every element of the show based on the specific needs of each segment of the cannabis industry. Our mission is to serve the community positively and meaningfully and do our part to contribute to our industry's future success and progression."

Roberts heads a team of fresh faces and returning talent, energized with a renewed vision for Lift&Co. Expo. Their primary focus is the unique needs of individual audiences within the full cannabis spectrum: growers, processors, manufacturers, brands, budtenders, retailers, educators, advocates, regulators, consumers, investors and more.

"To start, our new-and-improved Budtender Program, created in partnership with the Budtenders Association, is an all-encompassing celebration of the unsung heroes of the cannabis industry," says Corey Herscu, Director of Growth, highlighting one such key audience. "We are proud to finally give them the recognition they deserve, starting with complimentary entry and a dedicated lounge area."

Well-known for quality content, the event will level-up education for industry members attending the Lift Cannabis Business Conference. "I love a good reunion as much as anyone," says Content Director, Barry Smith. "But this year, we're committed to introducing new, dynamic voices onstage at Lift&Co. Expo to address key issues from a range of perspectives."

Smith is crafting a conference agenda packed with strategy-focused, advocacy-oriented, business and community leadership sessions intent on meaningful change and sustainable growth in the cannabis industry. Topics will include the 'Team Canada' Approach; Raising Capital; Advocacy & Lobbying; Buying, Selling & Soul; Cannabis Blockchain; Indigenous Cannabis; Speed Breeding and Micro-Growing & Processing.

The Industry Day stages will feature new content presented interactively for small groups, while Saturday's Consumer Day will showcase entertaining niche lifestyle content, from wellness and beauty to cannabis-infused cuisine.

Two new Expo floor areas will bring fresh experiences while showcasing and serving brands and retailers. The Brand Discovery Pavilion is a dedicated showcase for all cannabis brands, including a micro and small batch craft growers' area, creating the ideal destination for new product discovery. The Retail Zone provides consumers and brands with a can't-miss close-up with purveyors in a high-energy environment while giving the retailers a cost-effective connection with consumers.

New Elements At-a-Glance:

Advocacy and activist-oriented Cannabis Business Conference

Expo floor speakers' corners and small group Q&A's

New and improved Budtender Program in partnership with Budtender Association

“Get Free Tickets” program for budtenders and consumers in partnership with Toke Text

Expo Floor Brand Discovery Pavilion featuring micro and small batch craft growers showcase

All-new Cannabis Retailer Zone

New product pitch competition

Consumer lifestyle programming and activations

All this, yet one thing remains the same for each attendee, exhibitor and speaker: expect the unexpected. Think music, giveaways, cameo appearances, unscripted conversations and plenty of un-stuffy networking – because Lift wouldn't be Lift without those famous surprises and a-ha moments.

For exhibitor and sponsorship enquiries, please visit liftexpo.ca/exhibit-partner/

Tickets for Lift&Co. Expo Vancouver 2023 go on sale this Fall. Lift&Co. Expo Toronto 2023 takes place June 1-3, 2023 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre. For more information, visit liftexpo.ca . Must be 19+ to attend.

No cannabis products are available for purchase at this event.

Speaker applications are now open via bit.ly/SpeakatLift .

Media accreditations can be submitted HERE .

ABOUT LIFT&CO. EXPO: Launched in 2016, Lift&Co. Expo is the original large-scale cannabis trade show in Canada, serving the cannabis community as both a meeting place and a destination for discovery. Each Lift&Co. Expo showcases leading-edge content and premiere exhibitors in a high-energy setting for thousands of cannabis industry retailers, producers, growers, investors and decision-makers. Lift&Co. Expo is proudly produced by MCI. Visit wearemci.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kaya Arai | kaya@ninepointagency.com | +1 604 358 9112

Malania Dela Cruz | malania@ninepointagency.com | +1 604 779 3405