WHEN Group Subsidiary, CrossMobile, Signs GSM Contract with Polkomtel, One of the Leading Mobile Communications Operators in Poland

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), a telecom and cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies developed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, announced today that its subsidiary in Poland, Cross Mobile Sp. z o.o. (“CrossMobile”), has signed a GSM contract with Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. (“Polkomtel”).

“The signing of this contract is the first of three stages in our European strategy to become a provider of GSM and value-added services” said WHEN Group CEO Giora Rozensweig. “We now part of a small, rarefied group of licensed operators in the EU, giving us a formidable foundation from which we believe can generate significant long-term revenue growth by launching our comprehensive suite of value-added services for B2B and B2C customers."

The global mobile value-added services market is expected to increase to $309 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3%, according to data from Market Research Future.

Mr. Robert Staniszewski, Wholesale Department Director at Polkomtel, said, “For Polkomtel network operator, cooperation with partners such as CrossMobile has been a very important part of the business activities conducted since 2006 and we maintain a leading position on the Polish market. Polkomtel's MVNO customers include domestic and international telecommunications operators, cable TV operators, ISPs and now the developing business of CrossMobile. The quality of network services offered to CrossMobile operating on the Plus network infrastructure will be identical to those offered to Polkomtel’s own subscribers."

Tom Tromer, CEO of CrossMobile, added, “Our value-added services provided on our GSM platform will enable our B2B and B2C customers to fully benefit and enjoy the great opportunities of cyberspace. What differentiates CrossMobile services is our platform that provides our customers the right tools and business solutions to protect and ensure privacy in a safe and user friendly cyber protected environment. We plan to go live with basic services such as GSM calls, SMS, and data transfer in December 2022.”

Rozensweig continued, “Unlike large legacy operators, we have the agility to capitalize on new opportunities. Our ability to address changing market demands provides a distinct competitive advantage. Combining this advantage with our unparalleled cybersecurity solutions and other next-generation value-added services place us in a great position to quickly scale operations.”

About Polkomtel Sp. z o.o.

Polkomtel is the operator of Plus mobile network which was launched in 1996 and currently has around 13.5 million users. Since the beginning of its operations Polkomtel has been the pioneer in introducing latest technological solutions to the Polish market. It has been dynamically implementing data transmission technologies which enable increasingly faster access to the Internet. https://www.plus.pl/news/aboutcompany

About CrossMobile Sp. z o.o.

CrossMobile is registered as a Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Poland under the regulatory authority of the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE).

About WHEN Group

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a WHEN Group) is a holding company comprised of CrossMobile, SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace. WHEN Group develops new systems by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships, and BPM (Business Process Management) to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targets families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child's behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyberbullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company is focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. anticipates both internal and external cyber threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises. Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/.

