BrandMuscle Announces Recipients of the Second Annual Local Marketing Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, is proud to announce the winners of the company’s second annual Local Marketing Excellence Awards. The BrandMuscle Local Marketing Excellence Awards recognize marketing organizations who implement local marketing programs and strategies that empower their channel partners to achieve exceptional local marketing performance and revenue growth.



“Our research shows that 54% of partners are being held back in the lowest levels of marketing maturity due in part to channel marketing programs that fall short in addressing the partner experience,” said Mike Marchetti, Chief Customer Officer at BrandMuscle. “The winners of this year’s awards are going above and beyond to ensure their marketing program helps partners advance in marketing maturity to achieve results they couldn’t otherwise attain on their own.”

Nineteen entries were submitted from 13 unique companies for consideration in six different awards categories. Each nominee exemplified strong commitment to their channel partners, leveraged best practices from The State of Local Marketing Report, and offered a local marketing program with unique benefits. This year’s categories, winners, and finalists are:

State of Local Marketing Commitment Award

• Winner – GE Appliances​

• Finalists – Ace Hardware



Best Project to Improve the Partner Experience

• Winner – ECHO

• Finalists – Northwestern Mutual​, Diageo



Best Brand Management Project

• Winner – Leading Alcoholic Beverage Supplier

• Finalists – Edward Jones​, GE Appliances​, Diageo​, UScellular​, Republic National Distributing Company



Best Local Marketing Execution Project

• Winner – Bobcat

• Finalists – American Family Insurance, Diageo



Best Co-op Marketing Fund Project

• Winner – UScellular

• Finalists – Allstate



Partner Champion of the Year

• Winner – Edward Jones

• Finalists – Bobcat



Nominations were evaluated by a panel of four judges comprised of independent and BrandMuscle channel marketing experts: Holly Whitfield, Head of Dealer Marketing NA​ at Volvo Construction​; Rob Hand, CEO​ at Hand Promotion Management​; Mike Marchetti, Chief Customer Officer at BrandMuscle; and Erin Strong, SVP of Strategic Marketing at BrandMuscle. The judges were consistently impressed by the finalists’ commitment to educating to channel partners, and their impressive efforts to improve the partner experience, promote participation, and leverage data and insights.

“We’re proud to offer a local marketing platform that makes it easy for brands to offer a seamless partner experience, and look forward to helping our customers continue to optimize their local marketing strategies,” said Marchetti. “Congratulations to all the winners and finalists championing their local partners.”

