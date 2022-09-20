DRB Group Announces Its First Baltimore City Community: Locke Landing at Port Covington

BALTIMORE, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRB Group is proud to announce DRB Homes has been selected to build 297 townhomes situated next to Port Covington. This waterfront parcel, formerly Locke Insulators, was purchased by Baltimore's preeminent developer, Mark Sapperstein of 28 Walker Development.

The site, now known as Locke Landing at Port Covington, will provide community access to the waterfront, something that hasn't been available for 100 years. DRB Group Area President Adam Schueftan states, "DRB Homes architecture will nod to the rich history of Baltimore in its exterior elements while providing modern, energy efficient conveniences inside." DRB Homes will construct 103 16' wide townhomes, 152 20' wide townhomes, and 42 24' wide waterfront townhomes, each designed for this site, accentuating their proximity to the water. DRB Homes offerings will provide a variety of lifestyles, within this exceptional community location. Construction is expected to begin summer 2023. No pricing or plan details are available currently.

About the site, 28 Walker COO Scott Slosson shared, "When we evaluated the opportunity, we envisioned a development program that provides a diverse mix of residential product types and price points and an opportunity to open up portions of the waterfront for public use." This site also includes a community pool and clubhouse, a waterfront trail network, apartments (built/managed by Greystar) and 2 over 2 townhomes (built/sold by K. Hovnanian).

About DRB Group

DRB Group is the parent company for two residential homebuilders (DRB Homes and DRB Elevate 55+), a title company and the residential development services branch that provides entitlement, development and build-for-rent construction services for outside investors. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, DRB Group operates in nine states and 18 metro markets along the East Coast. Under the direction of President and CEO Ronny Salameh, the organization currently ranks as the nation's 21st largest overall and fifth largest private homebuilder on the Builder 100 list.

