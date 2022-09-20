MivieToken Fair Launch September 22, 2022 8:00 PM EST, to Provide Supplemental Healthcare Benefits

WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind MivieToken, an ERC-20 token created to supplement healthcare benefits, will be launching their fair launch on Sept. 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The token, which utilizes coupons to secure discounted services for medical, dental, veterinary, vision, and prescription services, was created by and on the foundation of MivieHealth, a manufacturer of patented healthcare products.

By establishing partnerships with major corporations, MivieToken aims to secure agreements in which said corporations agree to provide coupons for cash value that will go towards discounted healthcare services. The official MivieToken site is set to function as an advertising hub for these corporations, who will be able to promote their business on the site in exchange for their participation in the aforementioned agreement.

As MivieToken's website traffic increases with users rushing to secure discounts on healthcare services that are typically expensive, these large corporations will see a return on investment through their free advertising placement on the site.

The site will enable Web3 applications, which will allow investors to put their wallet address into a specific segment of healthcare services. Depending upon the number of tokens and the duration of the investment, a coupon will be generated once per month that can be applied within the user's selected healthcare segment. Investors will also be able to claim their Ethereum rewards on the website as well.

The buy or sell tax rate of the MivieToken is currently set at 7%. Users will have access to 4% of Ethereum rewards upon purchasing, and 2% of every buy and sell will go towards marketing efforts for the token itself. Users will also gain 1% liquidity upon purchasing the token as well.

As of publishing, the launch date for MivieToken is Sept. 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Upon launching, the token will have bridging to BSC and Doge Blockchains. Staking and farming capabilities will also be implemented at this time.

To stay up to date on their upcoming launch, join the Telegram. You will not want to miss the pre-launch party VC on Sept. 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST in their Telegram. https://t.me/mivietoken

To learn more, please visit https://www.mivietoken.com or follow on Twitter http://twitter.com/HealthMivie

About MivieToken

MivieToken (ERC-20) was created for the purpose of supplementing your healthcare benefits by utilizing coupons in discounted services for Medical, Dental, Veterinary, Vision, and Prescription. MivieToken was created on the foundation of MivieHealth.

Contact Information

Luke Klele

lukeklele@mivietoken.com

