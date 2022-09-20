Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Announces AI Driven Mergers & Acquisition Division; Outlines Strategy for Significant Growth

CARY, NC, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) ( www.SBDGStock.com ) today announced a new division, SBDG M&A Advisory Services.



The goal of the new division is to acquire six additional firms in metropolitan area population centers, which will allow for growth of both new clients and SBDG offices. “SBDG acquired Stony Hill Advisors ( www.StonyHillAdvisors.com ), a successful mergers & acquisitions firm, and they will play a key role in our M&A strategy,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, SBDG CEO and Chairman.

“Our goal is to be the largest M&A advisory firm in the United States, driven by AI technology platforms to support our ‘boots on the ground' offices. Our recent acquisition of the enterprise software solutions company Ubun2Group ( www.Ubun2Group.com ) drives revenue and growth for SBDG, and strategically they are the lead developers and architects of our AI driven M&A platforms,” said Brian Jue, SBDG COO and Director.

“We are confident the M&A business will be a strong value driver for SBDG,” Mr. Salisbury said. In a recent piece authored by Mr. Salisbury ( https://cutt.ly/SBDG_CEO_Opinion ), the Company’s CEO outlines expectations for SBDG’s future and says the Company “is the best kept secret on the OTC Markets.”

Mr. Salisbury said SBDG is in discussions with four firms in key markets to participate in its strategy. “Successful acquisitions contribute top and bottom-line revenue as well as providing a reservoir of intellectual talent and human capital. Our plan is aggressive, and our goal is to become the largest corporate owned firm in our market space.”

Mr. Jue said the Company will undertake a Regulation D Rule 506 (c) private placement for Series B preferred stock to raise $25 million or more to fund this strategy. These shares would minimize dilution for common shareholders and would provide a strong incentive for purchasers of preferred stock.

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.SBDGStock.com

About Stony Hill Advisors:

Stony Hill Advisors LLC is a merger and acquisition advisory firm that specializes in providing intermediary services for lower middle market companies and small business entrepreneurs. They have assisted clients across a wide variety of industries throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, Connecticut, the New York metro region, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California. They offer various professional services including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, exit value planning, business valuations, and transaction consulting. Their role is that of a trusted advisor partnering with their clients and the client’s other trusted advisors to provide confidential, qualitative, and quantitative guidance and deliver results.

For more information, visit www.stonyhilladvisors.com

About Ubun2Group:

Ubun2Group, Inc. is an enterprise software solutions company that specializes in creating AI and cloud based enterprise solutions for small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Ubun2’s driving mission is to foster human connections and business partnerships by integrating all facets of technology within an organization to create sustainable and efficient solutions. The company’s track record of blending people, IT, applications, and business objectives through its technology consulting and software development skills is evident in its client list, which include the State of California, Kaiser Permanente, General Motors, Robert Half, Ricoh Electronics, and many more.

For more information, visit www.Ubun2Group.com

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com