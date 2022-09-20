VAMPPED Joins IZEA’s Talent Partner Program

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today welcomed Los Angeles-based talent management agency, VAMPPED, to its Talent Partner Program .



Through this partnership, VAMPPED will collaborate directly with IZEA’s consultative Managed Services unit, receive preferred talent inclusions in IZEA’s creator networks, and get first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives and exclusive briefing sessions.

"VAMPPED is honored to be a partner of IZEA since we've been working alongside the company for years,” said Lindsey Heppner, Creative Director and CEO of VAMPPED. “Joining forces means the content and brand partnerships will only strengthen. We're excited to collaborate on many verticals and help creators find more opportunities!"

VAMPPED specializes in curating strategic planning for brands in the market space, creating world-class content, and representing top digital talent with far-reaching online audiences.

“We’re thrilled to bring VAMPPED on as an official talent partner,” said Cassie Saddlemire, IZEA’s Head of Influencer Partnerships. “Their mission to create both strategic and high-quality content perfectly aligns with what we’re able to achieve for our brand partners. We’re confident that VAMPPED’s diverse talent roster will help us create a stronger connection with consumers through authentic content.”

About VAMPPED

Founded in 2014, VAMPPED saw a need in the space for influencers with high reach and saw the value of curating content for brands. They also noticed a lot of room to grow their content strategy curation process for brands and place them outside the noise of traditional marketing. They are now a leading Los Angeles-based creative and talent management agency and have a strong reputation for its content strategy curation process for brands.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

