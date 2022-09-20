Community Focused NFT Marketplace, Angel Dust, Announces Token Presale to Go Live Soon

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Dust, a next generation NFT marketplace where artists and collectors can create, sell and collect digital items secured with blockchain, is officially holding its much-anticipated presale subscription for early investors.

According to the announcement, the presale subscription will commence on September 22, 2022 at 3 PM UTC on PinkSale. The subscription rate has been set at 7,500,000 AD per BNB, with a hard cap of 3000 BNB. To know more about the Angel Dust presale subscription, visit this link.







The expansion of the NFT market is a new trend with an increasing market value. As the value of non-fungible tokens climbs, the network draws an increasing number of users due to its enticing features. Due to their strong trend graphs, blockchain platforms are being adopted by investors more frequently. Because of this potential, the NFT market has a bright future ahead. Angel Dust is currently being developed as one such NFT marketplace where artists and collectors can create, sell and collect digital items secured with blockchain.

A Dive into Angel Dust

With a broad range of token payment acceptances and a functioning token burn idea that any crypto token or NFT community can employ to provide their holders even more benefit, Angel Dust is a marketplace that seeks to revolutionize the NFT culture and how the NFT and Token communities currently perceive one another by effectively bringing both these communities together.

New users can launch their own NFT and build their own NFT sale more easily thanks to the Angel Dust launchpad on the Marketplace. No coding experience is required; all you need to do is browse to the terminal and quickly create your own NFT.

With a variety of services and automated listing of your NFT on several NFT markets, Angel Dust also provides numerous other features to assist users with the entire NFT launch.

Angel Dust Tokenomics

Token Name: Angel Dust

Token Ticker: $AD

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BEP20)

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000 AD

Each Buy and Sell transaction will have a 5% tax, which is further divided in the following way:

3% Development

1% Marketing

1% Team

The taxation will be reduced eventually with increasing market cap:

Buy & Sell tax will be dropped to 3% at 500M market cap

0% Buy and Sell Tax at 1B or when applying for T1 Exchange

Contact Address: 0x0D536B28Cb33226DBab5B3B086b2c257F859E16B

Furthermore, Angel Dust is also collaborating with celebrities, crypto influencers and communities, advertisements on crypto platforms, and press and social media marketing to help the project grow and reach newer heights.

To get more information about Angel Dust, visit the project’s official website or check out their Twitter and Telegram to know more about the community.

About Angel Dust

Angel Dust Marketplace is a next generation community-focused NFT marketplace providing artists and collectors with the opportunity to create, sell and collect digital items secured with blockchain.

Angel Dust is ultimately owned by the community, which means it supports collaborative efforts in marketing, development, community administration, and other areas. Angel Dust has a long-term commitment. The project's objectives include long-term ecosystem expansion and a successful investment that will outlive any passing trends.

