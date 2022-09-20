Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at the Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness 2022 Conference

Arlington, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2022 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference. The conference will be held September 21-24, 2022, at the Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

Built around the theme “From Reckoning to Racial Justice: Centering Underserved Communities in Research on Educational Effectiveness,” the conference will bring together education researchers, policy leaders, and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including research methods, strategies to support the success of education leaders of color, early childhood education, postsecondary education, academic learning, school staffing challenges and more. AIR is also a 2022 Institutional Member and Platinum Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall for those wanting to learn more about its research and career opportunities.

On Friday, September 23, the work of five AIR experts will be recognized at an awards ceremony. AIR’s Mengli Song, Andrew J. Wayne, Michael S. Garet, Seth Brown, and Jordan Rickles will be recognized with the 2021 JREE Outstanding Article award for their article, Impact of Providing Teachers and Principals with Performance Feedback on Their Practice and Student Achievement: Evidence from a Large-Scale, Randomized Experiment. The criteria for the award is a paper that provides a model example of rigorous evaluation of an educational innovation; a particularly important methodological advance; or a thorough and impactful review of theory, contexts or mechanisms of educational processes. (View a summary of the winning article.)

Sessions featuring AIR experts and/or their work are listed below (all times are in Eastern Daylight Time). Learn more about the conference at https://www.sree.org/2022-conference.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion: 1G. Journeying to a Critical Quantitative Praxis

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Salon 7

AIR Presenter/Author: Sarah Peko-Spicer

Paper: 1E. Addressing Confounding in Quasi-Experimental Designs

Paper Presentation: Matching Methods for Multisite Cluster Observational Designs: Methodological and Practical Considerations

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Salon 5

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles, Martyna Citkowicz, Megha Joshi, Mark Lachowicz and Robert Nathenson

Paper: 1D. Remediation and Co-requisite Effects in Higher Education

Paper Presentation: Do Corequisite Academic Supports Benefit Students? Regression Discontinuity Evidence on Approaches to Acceleration in College Math

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio F

Presenter/Author: Megan Austin

Thursday, September 22, 2022

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Panel Discussion: 3F. Where Are Education Leaders of Color? Examining Strategies to Support the Success of Undergraduates, Teachers, and Superintendents of Color in the Education Profession

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio F

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jameela Conway-Turner and Kyle Fagan



10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Panel Discussion: 4A. Making Meta-Analyses Easy: Guidelines for Reporting on Classroom-Level Instructional Interventions

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio B

AIR Presenter/Author: Joshua Polanin



2:45 – 4:15 p.m.

Paper: 5H. Innovations in Meta-Analysis

Paper Presentation: Demonstrating MetaReviewer: A Free, Browser-Based, Collaborative Data Extraction Tool for Meta-Analysts

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Salon 1 - 3

AIR Presenters/Authors: Joshua Polanin, Megan Austin, Ryan Williams, Laura Michaelson, Charlie Ebersole and Sarah Peko-Spicer

Friday, September 23, 2022

10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Special Session: Articulating a Theory of Action for Critical Quantitative Research

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio E

AIR Presenter/Author: Sarah Peko-Spicer



1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

In-the-Pipeline Poster: 7A. Academic Learning in Education Settings

In-the-Pipeline Poster Presentation: The Impact Study of Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports for Reading in Elementary Schools

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Foyer

AIR Presenters/Authors: Anja Kurki, Mike Garet and Allison Gandhi



2:15 – 3:45 p.m.

Symposium: 8C. Academic Lifecycle of an English Learner: How Time in and Beyond EL Status Affects Opportunities and Outcomes

Symposium Presentation: Effects of Reclassifying English Learner Students on Student Achievement in New Mexico

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Salon 1 – 3

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Eric Larsen and Melissa Arellanes



4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Symposium: 9A. Understanding and Addressing the Contribution of Racial Segregation in Community and School Contexts on Racial Disparities in Student Outcomes for Black Children

Symposium Presentation: The Flint Early Childhood Research Program Partnership (RPP): An Innovative Approach toward Advancing Equity and Impact in Flint, Michigan

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Salon 7

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ann-Marie Faria, Lisa White, Robyn Madison-Harris, Stephanie D'Souza, Cecilia Zhang and Katie Hyland

Saturday, September 24, 2022

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Panel Discussion: 10B. Inclusion Through Multiple Levels of Analysis and Multiple Methodologies in Research-Practice Partnerships Focused on Multilingual Learners

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio D

AIR Presenter/Author: Ryan Eisner



Panel Discussion: 10D. What Do Replication Studies Mean for IES Funded Research?

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio F

AIR Presenter/Author: Lauren Artzi



10:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Symposium: 11E. Heterogeneity in Teacher Preferences for Schools and School Staffing Challenges

Symposium Presentation: School District Job Posting and Staffing Challenges Throughout the 2021-22 School Year

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Salon 6

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald



12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Paper: 12B. Studying Mathematics Interventions in Middle and High School Settings

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio E

Paper Presentation: Understanding the Costs and Effects of a Statewide Early Math Intervention: The Kentucky Mathematics Achievement Fund

AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Xu, Umut Ozek and Jesse Levin

Paper Presentation: The ASSISTments Effectiveness Study: Understanding Implementation and Impacts During the Time of COVID

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Dioni Garcia-Piriz, Eban Witherspoon, Max Pardo, Lauren Burr and Melissa Rodgers

Paper: 12D. Improving Outcomes for College Students

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel - Studio D

AIR Chair: Megan Austin

