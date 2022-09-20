TruChoice's SPD Team Helps Financial Professionals Excel

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, is enhancing their Specialized Products Division (SPD) to help qualified financial professionals and broker-dealer networks better navigate the ever-growing suite of registered index-linked annuities (RILAs).

"Our dedicated RILA wholesaling team provides powerful RILA support and solutions so you can deliver precise, informed recommendations to your clients," said Steve Bates, senior VP of sales development at TruChoice. "With RILAs maintaining their two-year run as the fastest-growing segment of the annuity space, TruChoice remains committed to staying at the forefront of this quickly evolving marketplace."

In addition to the dedicated wholesaling team of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)-registered, insurance-licensed professionals offering solutions from top industry carriers, financial professionals have access to innovative tools and resources, including a suite of consumer marketing platforms, multimedia sales tools, lead generation programs, and access to consultative marketing specialists. The latest enhancements to the available support options include a newly redesigned website and a FINRA-reviewed animated consumer video that can help explain the benefits of RILAs to clients and prospects.

"We're excited to release our newest animated video for distribution," said Scott Wheeler, chief marketing officer at TruChoice. "Our previous animated video offerings have been popular, as evidenced by the hundreds of videos we have customized with logos and company information. Our goal is to provide effective tools to financial professionals to help them better serve their clients."

For more information on TruChoice's SPD, visit www.truchoicespecialized.com or email solutions@tcspecialized.com. To learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

TruChoice Media Contact:

Chris Cowan

678.718.1951

mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com

