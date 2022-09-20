Litigation concerning Purtse wind farm

English Estonian

On 20 September 2022, Viru County Court accepted a claim by Eesti Ühistuenergia OÜ against Enefit Wind Purtse AS, a subsidiary of Enefit Green AS. The claimant requested that wind turbines more powerful than 3 MW shall not be erected in Purtse wind farm.

By the court order, Viru County Court granted the claimant's application for interim relief and prohibited erection of wind turbines more powerful than 3 MW during the court proceedings.

The Management Board of Enefit Green is of the opinion that it has acted lawfully in the construction of the Purtse wind farm and intends to object the claim and challenge the interim relief order.

Enefit Green has previously announced its intention to build five wind turbines with a capacity of 4.2 MW in the Purtse wind farm.

According to the preliminary assessment of the Management Board of Enefit Green this litigation does not have a material impact on Enefit Green’s financial results.

