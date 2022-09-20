Forklift Trucks Market to expand at a CAGR of 2.66% during Forecast Period 2022-2031, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the global forklift trucks market registered value of US$ 6.2 Bn. The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 2.66% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global forklift trucks market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 8.1 Bn by 2031. This study by TMR helps in understanding different forklift types and their applications. The e-commerce industry is expanding quickly, which is likely to fuel demand for forklift trucks worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the demand for online sales of various items. This has increased the need for forklift trucks by causing a global increase in the number of warehouses and logistical hubs. The global market is anticipated to be driven by rising expenditures in infrastructural development and rising usage of electric forklift trucks during the forecast timeline.



Automated forklift trucks are becoming more and more popular amongst businesses as a way to improve warehouse management. However, it is projected that the industry would be hampered by the growth in safety concerns around forklift trucks as well as the exorbitant cost of their upkeep. Forklift trucks fueled by hydrogen fuel cells are being developed by forklift truck manufacturers & suppliers to boost their revenue. Such innovations are expected to benefit multi direction forklift truck manufacturer as well.

Key Findings of Market Report

For the delivery of materials and commodities, forklift trucks are frequently utilized. The improvement of workflow and operational efficiency of manufacturing processes, which is anticipated to boost the demand for forklift, is achieved by streamlining supply chain distribution operations.





Compared to diesel-powered forklift trucks, operational expenses for electric forklift trucks are estimated to be 15% to 20% lesser. For various light-duty applications, they are better suited. As a result, diesel vehicles are quickly being replaced by electric forklift trucks in light- to medium-duty activities all over the world.





Based on class, the category of class 4 internal combustion engine trucks (solid/cushion tires) retained a significant part of the global market in 2021, accounting for 45.27% of it. Solid or cushioned tires and an internal-combustion engine utilizing diesel or LP gas are features of the Class 4 forklift that is intended for interior usage.



Global Forklift Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of capacity, the 31 tonnes to 45 tonnes sector maintained a significant share of the global market in 2021, accounting for 61.14%. According to estimates, the market sector will continue to hold its existing dominant position during the forecast period. The e-commerce industry's explosive growth can be attributed to the segment's rise. The requirement for more warehouse space to keep goods before delivering them to retail outlets through pallet loads has grown due to rising demand for various online consumer product.





In 2021, the manual category accounted for a significant 78.04% of the global market for forklift trucks. Since they are less expensive and need a less experienced staff to operate, manually driven forklift trucks are favoured over semi-automated and automated forklift trucks.



Global Forklift Market: Key Players



Some of the key market players are

Global Forklift Market: Segmentation

Class

Class 1: Electric Motor Rider Trucks

Class 2: Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks

Class 3: Electric Motor Hand Trucks or Hand/Rider Trucks

Class 4: Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Solid/Cushion Tires)

Class 5: Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Pneumatic Tires)

Class 6: Electric/IC Engine Tow Tractors

Class 7: Rough Terrain Forklifts



Application

Retail/ Wholesale

Food/ Pharma

Transport/ Logistics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Ports/ Terminals

Mining & Construction

Chemical/ Energy

Forestry/ Wood

Others

Capacity

31 Tons to 45 Tons

46 Tons to 60 Tons

61 Tons to 90 Tons

91 Tons to 125 Tons

Above 125 Tons



Automation

Fully-automated

Semi-automated

Manual



Propulsion

Diesel

Gasoline

Battery Electric

Hybrid Electric

