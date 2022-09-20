Global Isolate Whey Protein Market Is Expected to Generate $8.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global isolate whey protein market garnered $ $4.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $8.8 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 274 Segments covered Form, Nature, Application, End Use Industry, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Growth in popularity of whey supplements among youngsters Emergence of whey protein-based pediatric milk formulations Advancements in production technologies Opportunities Rise in demand for whey protein concentrates in the personal care industry Restraints Undefined regulatory guidelines Fluctuating milk prices Issues associated with increase in number of diseases among animals













































Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global isolate whey protein market, owing to surge in awareness among consumers to build strong immunity.

According to the annual Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council, four out of five consumers say that the coronavirus pandemic has changed their food habits, driving them to cook, eat, shop, & think about food differently. All these factors have dramatically increased the sales of protein-based products during the pandemic, and it is expected to follow over the forecast period.

On the other hand, supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials, which created challenges in carrying out production of whey protein in full capacity.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global isolate whey protein market based on form, nature, application, end use industry, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on form, the powder segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global isolate whey protein market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to 95.7% of the global isolate whey protein market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use industry, the commercial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global isolate whey protein market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total isolate whey protein market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global isolate whey protein market analyzed in the research include ARLA FOODS AMBA, carbery group, Alpavit, Cargill Corporation, Dairy Farmers of America, Davisco Food International, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., maple island inc., Milk Specialties Global, AMCO Proteins, Clover Fonterra Ingredients Proprietary Limited, Leprino Foods Company, LACTALIS Ingredients, Olam International.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global growlers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

