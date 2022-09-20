Enterprise Computer Vision Leader Chooch to take the Next Step in Growth Hacking with Marketing Powerhouse

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading AI Computer Vision Platform Chooch is pleased to announce Nita Patel as Vice President of Marketing.



Nita Patel has spent over 20+ years in leading roles for firms such as ABBYY, FileNet, Kofax and Cloudvisory. As Vice President of Marketing at Chooch, Nita will be responsible for everything marketing with a focus on pipeline contribution and sales/marketing alignment. Nita is renowned for building and leading global high performance, multi-disciplinary teams. She specializes in creating demand generation ‘engines’, and delivering ”warm hand-off“ opportunities, contributing higher value deals to the sales pipeline

Chooch offers a no code, production-ready, full-lifecycle visual AI software platform to quickly and easily develop and deploy world-class computer vision AI solutions. Chooch works on premise, in the cloud, and on edge devices, where the data lives or is being generated. This enables both enterprises and ecosystem partners to deploy custom computer vision solutions 10x faster than otherwise possible.

“As a marketing wizard, Nita is a great addition to our team. We’re lucky to have someone with such a proven track record of success. We have high expectations for our sales and marketing efforts and look forward to expanding our reach, building on the many enterprise partnerships we have won so far. Nita is key to growing our partner program, attracting even more Fortune 500 companies making us the AI computer vision powerhouse that we know we can be,” said Emrah Gultekin, CEO and co-founder of Chooch.

To learn more, please request a computer vision demo .

About Chooch.AI

Chooch is the only AI computer vision (CV) platform that instantly detects specific visuals, objects and actions in video images, including critical anomalies, immediately comprehending their significance and instantly putting in motion pre-programmed responses to them – all in a fraction of the time a human being could even notice there might be an issue. To test Chooch please go to https://chooch.ai/demo/#ai-app

MEDIA CONTACT:

For more information or a technology demonstration, please visit www.chooch.com or email press@chooch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c6d98b6-f9db-46b0-92dc-807fed904542