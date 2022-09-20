China Console Games Market Report 2022-2026 - Increase in Spending to be Driven by On-going Sales of Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, and Microsoft Xbox

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Console Games 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's console market size was $2.16 billion in 2021, up 16.7% YoY, and is projected to reach $2.53 billion in 2026, including China's legal versions and grey market imports of hardware and software

Console gamers and console game revenue growth rates are in the double digits in mainland China. The demand for consoles comes from not only higher levels of spending by gamers, but from a niche set of gamers seeking high-quality, global games beyond what is found in PC and mobile games in China.

The increase in spending through 2026 will primarily be driven by ongoing sales of the Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, and Microsoft Xbox, and very aggressive growth of demand for high-end games from Chinese gamers.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

The Nintendo Switch is the current market leader in China and the launch of the PlayStation 5 China version and Xbox Series X - S China version were key drivers of growth in 2021

Nearly 80% of game revenue is generated by grey market sales due to too few licensed games available. Game consoles are legal in China, which ended a 15-year ban on consoles in 2015.

The publisher projects total console software and services revenue will reach $1.84 billion in 2026 at a 5-Year CAGR of 10.5%, a higher growth rate than PC games

The total number of console gamers in mainland China reached 15.9 million in 2021, up 18.3% YoY, projected to reach 27 million in 2026

What's included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of gamer demand, behavior, usage, and spending

Growth drivers and inhibitors

Analysis includes legal and grey market consoles and games

Sales and 5-year forecast for games

Sales and 5-year forecast for legal and grey market consoles including Microsoft XBox, Sony PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

Top games

Case studies

Factors that console makers need to overcome in order to succeed in this market including cost, piracy, and government regulations

Analysis of a proprietary survey of Chinese gamers regarding console gaming behavior, demand, spending and more

100 slides

Companies Mentioned

Bilibili

Douyu

Huya

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

Tencent





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7r0s5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment