Healthcare Logistics Market Size to Reach USD 143,344.29 Million Globally at 7.6 % CAGR by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Regional Growth and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare logistics market is expected to reach the value of USD 143,344.29 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. “Non-Cold Chain" accounts for the largest technology segment in the healthcare logistics market as it requires much less capital investment. The healthcare logistics market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Market Outline: -

Healthcare comprises maintenance or improvement of wellness through the conclusion, anticipation, therapy, recuperation, or fix of infection, disease, injury, and different physical and mental impedances in individuals. Healthcare help is addressed with the aid of using fitness experts in allied health fields. Dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, audiology , medicine, optometry , midwifery, psychology, occupational and bodily therapy and different health professions are all additives to healthcare.

Logistics refers to the general procedure of managing how resources are acquired, stored, and transported to their final destination. It contains figuring out potential distributors and providers and dealing with their effectiveness and accessibility. Hence, healthcare logistics is the logistics of medical and surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, clinical gadgets and equipment, and different products demanded to assist doctors, nurses, and different healthcare specialists.

Logistics is utilized in the healthcare industry to control the manner resources are kept, obtained, and transferred. The effective use of logistics in this business aids in the continual transport of pharmaceuticals, devices, and systems from vendors and providers positioned throughout the country. Hospitals and clinics, in addition to wholesalers of clinical objects and big pharmacy retail chains, make up the healthcare industry.

Some of the major players operating in the Healthcare Logistics market are

X2 Group

Emerald Freight Express

TOTAL QUALITY LOGISTICS LLC

Cavalier Logistics Management II

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Agility

Air Canada

CEVA logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

Burris Logistics

OIA Global

United Parcel Service of America

VersaCold Logistics Services

Abbott

ADAllen Pharma

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Entero Healthcare

CRYOPDP

SF Express

Alloga

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED

Transplace

Penske Corporation

AGRO Merchants Group

pci Pharma Services

NIPPO

Recent Developments

In December 2022, FedEx Express the world's largest express transportation company, completed a major expansion of its air cargo hub located at Miami International Airport. The expansion will increase capacity and capabilities at the company's Americas gateway, which connects the U.S. and Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean The new partnership increased the customer base of the company.

In February 2022, Kerry Logistics Network Limited has won the Air Cargo Services Award at the British International Freight Association (BIFA) Freight Service Awards 2021. The Awards ceremony was held in London last night. This award honor helped in improving the recognition of the company.

Important Facts about This Market Report:

Healthcare logistics Market Dynamics:-

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Rapid Growth In The E-Commerce Sector

E-commerce or electronic commerce is the process of buying and selling goods and services over an electronic network or online platform, primarily the Internet. In recent times, the widespread use of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay has contributed to substantial growth in online buying and selling of goods. This has provided a platform for consumers to freely purchase healthcare products and use them according to their requirements.

High Benefits Offered By Third Party Logistics

Third-party logistics is outsourced with operational logistics from warehousing to delivery, this includes providing a number of services in the supply chain such as freight forwarding, packaging, order fulfillment, inventory forecasting, picking and packing, warehousing, and transportation. Third-party logistics offer a wide range of benefits as it helps the business owners to focus more on the other aspects of business such as product development, marketing, and sales. The high benefits offered by third-party logistics are therefore acting as the major factor for boosting the growth of the global healthcare logistics market .

Rising Growth In Cross Border Trades And Globalization

Globalization is the interdependence of the world's economies, populations, and cultures brought together by cross-border trade in technology, goods, and others. Today, most of the country's economy is highly dependent on buying and selling goods among various countries. Asia-Pacific and North America region has been the major players in global trade and has a high volume of trade flow that has increased the requirement of logistics service providers to make the flow of trade more convenient and faster. Thus, it is boosting the growth in the healthcare logistics market globally.

Congestion Associated With Trade Routes

As traffic volumes and congestion grow on roadways and waterways, freight and transport service operators grow to be increasingly challenged to keep reliable schedules. This affects supply chains and truck-dependent businesses, each of which is of growing significance for both public coverage and private region operators. Moreover, several accidents on roads or oil spills at sea can result in unexpected healthcare logistics restraints. Recent COVID-19 has also halted several logistics operations causing severe damage to entire supply chain operations. These factors act as a significant restraint for the growth of the global healthcare logistics market.

High Cost Associated With Reverse Logistics

The cost associated with reverse logistics services offered by various manufacturers and service providers is high. Reverse logistics services are quite popular in the healthcare sector due to the high demand for various healthcare-related products. According to Thomas Publishing Company, Industrial equipment return rates are approximately 4% to 8%, while healthcare equipment has 8% to 20%. Total U.S. revenue impacted by returns is estimated between USD 52 Million and USD 106 Million.

The reason for reverse logistics services being so expensive are a combination of various factors which determine the pricing of these services.

Segments Covered:-

By Type (Cold Chain and Non-Cold Chain),

By Component (Hardware, Software and Services),

By Temperature Type (Ambient, Chilled/Refrigerated, Frozen and Cryogenic),

By Logistics (Transportation, Packaging, Storage and Others),

By Logistic Type (Sea Freight Logistics, Air Freight Logistics, Overland Logistics and Contract Logistics),

By Application (Medicine, Bulk Drug Handlers, Vaccine, Chemical & Other Raw Material, Biological Material And Organs, Hazardous Cargo and Others),

By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes and Others)

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The healthcare logistics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, application, components, temperature type, logistics, logistics type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare logistics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare logistics market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the world. The rising infrastructure, commercial, and industrial developments in emerging countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico are credited with the market's dominance. U.S. dominates the North America region as countries' sea freight logistics, air freight logistics, overland logistics and contract logistics are continuously developing their logistic services. U.K. dominates the Europe healthcare logistics market; this is attributable to the high benefits offered by third party logistics. China dominates the Asia-Pacific healthcare logistics market. The demand in this region is projected to be driven by the third party logistics offer wide range of benefits.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Browse Related Reports:

About Data Bridge Market Research:

